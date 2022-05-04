Mother’s Day is a celebration honouring motherhood or the maternal bond. This year it will be celebrated on May 8. It’s a day to spoil your mom by preparing a delicious Mother’s Day meal for her. Let her know that you love and care for her by making her favourite food and letting her enjoy it like a queen. As you celebrate Mother’s Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of food items that you can prepare to satisfy your mom’s taste buds and make her feel happy and special on this day. 5 Unique and Budget-Friendly Presents for Your Moms

Vegan Bolognese

If your mom is a vegan, then this is going to be her favourite dish. This Bolognese is loaded with meat alternatives like flavourful mushrooms and protein-rich lentils that taste just like meat.

Lemony Brussel Sprout Salad

If your mom is really conscious about her weight and health, then you must add the long Brussel sprout salad to your Mother’s Day menu. It is a perfect side to any dish that can be topped with soaked almonds and dry cranberries.

Pizza

Pizza is a quick and easy dish to make your mom happy. You can play with the flavours of your choice; add whatever spices you like and the cheese at a soft crispy bade will just do the work.

Pomegranate- Honey Glazed Chicken and Squash

This is a fruity glaze to impress your mom. Add all seasonal vegetables and feta cheese for an elevated taste.

Baked Pesto Shells and Greens

Cheesy pasta baked with zucchini and peas is a healthy treat for your mom this Mother’s Day. Let your mom know that you can also make healthy yet tasty food for her.

Mother’s Day is a day to make your mom rest and chill as you make her favourite dishes to make her celebrate the day in a lavish way. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day 2022!

