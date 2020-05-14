Happy Birthday Manushi Chillar: 8 Fascinating Facts About the Former Miss World That You May Not Have Known

Manushi Chillar (Photo Credits: manushi_chhillar/ Instagram)

Former Miss World Manushi Chillar is always on the talk. Thanks to her sharp features and practical fashion mastery, Manushi has managed to win our fashion-enamoured hearts. She is also ready to make her film debut in the historical drama, Prithviraj, opposite Bollywood actor, Akshay Kumar. But behind that elegant smile, there is so much more to know about her. The Miss World 2017 winner’s journey from being a medical student to becoming one of the rising personalities is outstanding and so inspiring. As we celebrate Manushi Chillar’s 23rd birthday today, here we look at some interesting facts about the Haryana born girl, we bet you did not know of. Manushi Chhillar Is All Kinds of Chic in This Throwback Photoshoot but Her Ensemble Is Even Chicer!

1. Manushi Chillar has come from a family of doctors. Her father is a scientist and mother is a doctor of neurochemistry and applied science. Manushi too is an MBBS student and has sought migration from Harayana to a medical college in Mumbai.

2. Not only a model and would-be-doctor, but Manushi is also an actor, a painter, a swimmer, a poet and a classical dancer. What a multi-talented girl!

3. She is an adventure junkie too! The former Miss World loves snorkelling, bungee jumping and paragliding.

4. Her journey in pageantry began with Campus Princess, where she was scouted by the Miss India Organisation during a college fest at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in December 2016. Miss Worlds Manushi Chillar and Stephanie Del Valle Come Together to Raise Coronavirus Awareness.

5. Manushi always had a dream of winning Miss World Crown. She always got support from her family members to pursue her dreams. In 2017, she succeeded to become Femina Miss India 2017, her first step to the Miss World crown.

6. Manushi has been an All-India topper in English in CBSE board class 12 exams.

7. She was also the co-winner of Miss World’s Beauty With a Purpose competition. Manushi is the fourth Beauty With a Purpose winner at Miss World from India and even the first Indian to win Miss World and Miss World Beauty With A Purpose jointly.

8. The answer that made her win the prestigious Miss World title, was hugely applauded on the finale night. She was asked, “Which profession deserves the highest salary and why?” Manushi answered, “A mother deserves the highest respect. It's just not about cash but also the love and respect that you give to someone. My mother has been a huge inspiration. It is the mother's job that deserves the biggest salary.”

She is a living example of beauty with brains. Not only the former Miss World has charming and attractive features, but her journey to the pageantry and now the world of glamour, proves why she deserves to be where she is now! Like all of us, Manushi too will be celebrating her birthday at home. We wish her good health and great success. Happy Birthday, Manushi!