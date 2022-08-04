Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor graced the recent Koffee With Karan 7 episode and Mr perfectionist made a shocking revelation that Bebo wasn't the first choice in Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir shares that a young actress featured in an ad with Bebo was the prior choice but then it clicked to them that why not Bebo for the role? Now Netizens believe it was this Malabar Gold Jewellery advertisement Aamir was talking about and Manushi Chillar might be that first choice for Laal Singh Chaddha. Koffee With Karan 7: Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls Sara Ali Khan’s Fangirl Moment on K3G Sets.

The Advertisement Aamir Khan Talked About

