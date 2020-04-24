Manushi Chhillar Is All Kinds of Chic in This Throwback Photoshoot but Her Ensemble Is Even Chicer!

Manushi Chillar Photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Manushi Chhillar, Miss World 2017 is a delightful millennial who keeps her hooked to her shenanigans. A heady Instagram following of 6 million stands testimony to her fame. Blessed with a petite, toned frame, dimpled smile, lustrous long locks and a charming persona to boot, Manushi is also a certified style cynosure, courtesy her Beauty With A Purpose tour with Miss World 2017 continental winners all through 2018. A trained Kuchipudi dancer, Manushi is slated to make that big, much-awaited silver screen debut with the period drama, Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar. We distinctly remember Manushi's sequined black Sabyasachi lehenga as she crowned her successor Vanessa Ponce of Mexico at the end of Miss World 2018 pageant which took place in Sanya, China on 8 December 2018. Flipping styles, Manushi gave us a subtle masterclass in blending homegrown brands with luxe international ones to slay high-street, red carpet and travel styles. Her versatility to look stunning in any kind of style renders her as the worthy designer and stylist muse. For a photoshoot, she teamed up with ace fashion stylist Ami Patel. The throwback pictures from the photoshoot made it to our social media feeds and we loved what we saw! Manushi's gorgeous self is in perfect tandem with her ensemble aided by a subtle beauty game.

The photoshoot was lensed by Signe Vilstrup with glam helmed by feted makeup artist Namrata Soni. Here is a closer look. Manushi Chillar Dons Black Swimsuit, Sets Social Media on Fire with Hot Instagram Picture.

Manushi Chhillar - Street Style Chic

The ensemble from H&M featured a geometric patterned high neck top teamed with a subtle mustard yellow-toned skirt. Sleek straight from the top, textured wavy hair at the end had a flawlessly done up face featuring winged eyes, nude brown lips and defined eyebrows. Delicate but statement-making ear studs completed her look. Prithviraj: First Look of Manushi Chillar As Princess Sanyogita Out in Akshay Kumar’s Period Drama.

Prithviraj, an upcoming historical action drama film directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Aditya Chopra under his production house Yash Raj Films narrates the life of Chauhan king Prithviraj Chauhan essayed by Akshay Kumar while Manushi Chhillar essays the role of his wife Samyukta. The film was officially announced on 9 September 2019, which marked the occasion of Kumar's 52nd birthday.