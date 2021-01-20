People say that Entrepreneurs are great at minimizing risks and Yash Gawli is a living example of it. Hailing from Malwa district, situated in Nalkheda city of Madhya Pradesh, he kickstarted his career as a child artist in Hindi and Malayalam movies. He pulled his socks up and worked extra harder to work on his acting skills. The Kerela State Film Awards acknowledged his dedication and awarded him with the Best Child actor in the year 2004 for his appearance in Kaazhcha. Yash was also awarded the Asianet Film Award for his fascinating acting skills.

When you are a person with poise, then nothing can stop you from achieving milestones and Yash Gawli knows this better than anyone else. Today, he is an Internet Entrepreneur who is serving our nation by working with Madhya Pradesh Police and helping them in cybercrime investigations. Yash started working in the IT sector as an IT advisor of Teleperformance MnC Company. He went the extra mile and worked hard to be the founder of Yashtech. His efforts didn't go unnoticed by the Central Government and they recommended to appoint him as the System and Protocol Officer by Sub Divisional Magistrate Mr. K.L Yadav and Executive Magistrate Mr. Sanjeev Ji Saxena.

Yash Gawli firmly believes in helping others and bringing a change in society. His Multinational Enterprise that is TAC Security Solutions protects several corporations against data theft and network vulnerability. Yash also conducts training sessions for the Madhya Pradesh Police and help them with cybercrime investigations and forensics. He makes sure to be at people's beck and call through his website that is www.YashGawli.com.

Yash Gawli is one of the most renowned Internet Entrepreneurs but situations weren’t always in his favor. It wasn’t easy for him to balance his troubled life while upgrading his skills. He is the son of the renowned politician Munna Gawli who has worked his fingers to the bones to uplift society. His father has inspired him throughout his career. Yash's fortitude helped him to be an eminent Internet Entrepreneur. He has worked with the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI), Teleperformance Ltd, and several other MNCs from the UK and Dubai. When Yash Gawli was asked about his forthcoming plans, he said “ I plan to spread my inventions and business around the world and adherence will make me successful.” Yash Gawli has worked immensely to achieve several milestones and to be an eminent Internet Entrepreneur. He plans to be the most successful Internet Entrepreneur and we all know that his dedication will drive him to triumph.