Arun Vijay is primarily known for his works in Tamil Cinema. Son of actor Vijayakumar and Muthukannu, he has always been passionate about acting since childhood. His interest in the field of acting started to build up by watching his father’s work during shoots of film. It was at the age of 18 when Arun Vijay made his acting debut with the film Murai Mappillai, making him one of the youngest actors in Kollywood to debut as a hero. Arun has starred in some of commercial hits and the action thriller Thadam is also one among them. Aditya Roy Kapur Roped In for the Hindi Remake of Arun Vijay’s Tamil Hit Thadam.
Arun Vijay has a huge fan base across the country for his impeccable works on the big screen. But apart from that he is also a huge inspiration to many when it comes to fitness. The actor is one of the fittest actors in the industry. If you scroll this Instagram page, you’d come across numerous pictures that prove Arun Vijay is a fitness freak. On the occasion of the actor’s 44th birthday, let’s take a look at his seven pictures that prove he is a fit and fab star.
Fitness Is Goal
View this post on Instagram
Fit And Fab
View this post on Instagram
No Excuse For Workouts
View this post on Instagram
The Handsome Hunk
View this post on Instagram
Health Is BAE
View this post on Instagram
An Inspiration
View this post on Instagram
Damn Cool
View this post on Instagram
These pictures of Arun Vijay is indeed an inspiration to all his fans to remain fit and fabulous. We wish the handsome hunk a very happy birthday and an amazing year ahead!
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2021 08:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).