Thug Life, one of the most anticipated Tamil films of 2025, finally hit theatres on Thursday (June 5). The movie, directed by Mani Ratnam, stars Kamal Haasan in the lead role. Thug Life marks the reunion of the acclaimed filmmaker and the Tamil superstar after 36 years since their cult classic Nayakan. The film features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Abhirami, and Nassar, among others. Thug Life had a pan-India release, with no other big films competing at the box office. Viewers who attended the early shows of the Tamil movie have now shared their honest reviews online. ‘Thug Life’: Before Kamal Haasan-Starrer, 5 Memorable Gangster Dramas Directed by Mani Ratnam and Where To Stream Them Online.

‘Thug Life’ X Review

Kamal Haasan, who was last seen in S Shankar's Indian 2 (which performed poorly at the BO), has left fans excited with his latest release Thug Life. Several fans who have already watched the Tamil gangster drama in theatres have taken to social media to share their thoughts. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a netizen called the movie "strictly average" and wrote, "You walk into Thug Life hoping for a gritty gangster drama, but leave disappointed by its slow, predictable story." Another user said that the film lacked neotions, twists and was unessarily draggy.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Thug Life’:

Another viewer shared their thoughts on Thug Life, praising Mani Ratnam’s classy filmmaking and AR Rahman’s music. However, they felt that even strong performances by Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan (STR), and Joju George couldn’t make up for the film’s weak and predictable storyline. ‘Thug Life’ Release in Karnataka Halted After Actor Kamal Haasan Refuses To Issue Apology Over Kannada Language Remark Row, Case Adjourned to June 10.

Netizens Review Kamal Haasan’s ‘Thug Life’

#ThugLifeReview (2025) : KH-Trisha love portions r Dull. STR, Abirami Neat. Songs gud. Delhi landscape visuals super. Weak Story, No emotions, No twists; Unexciting & Draggy Narratin. DISAPPOINTMENT! Cinema,Politics& Family ~ FAILED! ⭐️⭐️/10 #ThugLife #ThugLifeDisaster pic.twitter.com/kT6y1NxWoa — Bullet ® (@ZenxTamils) June 5, 2025

Did Mani Ratnam’s Solid Direction Fail To Save ’Thug Life’s Weak Storyline?

#ThugLife Mani Ratnam’s making still holds class, & Rahman’s music is solid. Performance from Kamal, STR, Abhirami,Trisha, Joju & others are top-notch. But the story is predictable & flat screenplay. Zero engaging moments throughout. Massive expectations… TOTAL DISAPPOINTMENT pic.twitter.com/Z06C5vkKbw — Dh (@NaanPadamParpen) June 5, 2025

‘Thug Life’- ‘Can Go Either Way With Audience’, Says a Netizen

#ThugLifeFDFS #Thuglife - Same old Gangster-Revenge drama. Can go either way with audience.. Aandavar performance 🔥🔥 Simbu ku nalla meaty role 👌🏼 ARR - Innum nalaa panirukalam Cinematography top notch 🙌🏻🙌🏻 Casting Sema rich ella role kum.. Vivegam tribute in Interval 😬😽 https://t.co/DcOQFn6MCZ — Dilip (@dilipbuzz) June 5, 2025

‘Thug Life’ – ‘Strictly Average’?

You walk into #ThugLife hoping for a gritty gangster drama, but leave disappointed by its slow, predictable story. Despite a promising start with Kamal Haasan and STR’s solid presence, the film quickly loses momentum, ending up strictly average. — LetsCinema (@letscinema) June 5, 2025

A Netizen Calls ‘Thug Life’ Unexciting and Draggy

‘A Boring Gangster Drama’

#ThugLife A Boring Gangster Drama that had some intrigue in the initial set up but falls off completely after that! The first half is at-least somewhat watchable due to a few interesting portions and the set up. However, the second half is a complete dud from start to finish.… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) June 5, 2025

About ‘Thug Life’

Thug Life revolves around the story of a gang leader, Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker (Kamal Haasan), who adopts Amaran (STR) after saving him during a gang war. Years following the incident, Sakthivel becomes a target of assassination attempts, and this has a connection with his adopted son Amaran, leading to a clash between the two. Directed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life is jointly produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies.

