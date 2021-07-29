It's confirmed! Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to star in the Hindi remake of Tamil hit Thadam. The original South movie starred Arun Vijay as the lead. The film will be helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar. Congrats to the actor!

