When it comes to taking care of your overall beauty and wellness, there are several factors that you need to take care of. It is not just the topical application of various products on your hair, skin, and nails that benefits the health of the same, but also what you consume as part of your diet. Yes, you read that right! The nutrients you consume through your daily diet have a direct impact on your hair, skin and nails. Following are some nutrients that can help you attain your beauty goals effectively:

1. Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Omega 3 is a type of healthy fat that is considered to be extremely healthy for your overall wellness including beauty. It can help keep your skin hydrated, reduce inflammation, ward off the appearance of fine lines, strengthen hair, and prevent brittleness of nails.

You can avail the healthy fat through foods like walnuts, flaxseeds, certain fish (like salmon, anchovies, mackerel, etc.). In case you are unable to get enough amounts of the healthy fats through natural foods alone, you can rely on omega 3 or fish oil capsules to bridge the nutritional gap.

2. Collagen

Collagen is a type of protein that helps keep your skin, hair, nails, and bones healthy. It provides structural support to your nails as well as hair, and promotes healthy hair growth. Additionally, collagen has multiple other benefits including joint health as well as gut health maintenance. You can add high-protein foods like eggs, meat, poultry, etc. to your diet in order to get the required amounts of collagen.

3. Biotin

Biotin, also known as vitamin H or vitamin B7, is popular for its effects against hair loss. It helps strengthen hair and enhances texture. The vitamin supports skin health via the production of healthy oils as well as sebum that ensure skin hydration and moisturisation. Strengthening of nails is also among the health benefits that biotin has to offer.

Organ meats, fish, nuts, seeds, eggs, and so on are the food sources of biotin that you can consume. You can also consume biotin tablets in case you are unable to add enough amounts of these foods to your diet.

4. Vitamin C

Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that supports the production of collagen in the body. This helps improve skin texture and brighten skin tone. It also supports the growth and maintenance of strong nails. In addition to all of this, vitamin C strengthens hair by producing sebum, a moisturising oil for scalp and hair. Citrus fruits, potatoes, strawberries, brussels sprouts, etc. are some of the common sources of vitamin C.

5. Vitamin A

Vitamin A is a nutrient that helps maintain skin hydration levels and protects it from any unwanted damage. It promotes sebum production, a type of oil that helps keep the scalp and hair hydrated. Fish, salmon, eggs, shrimp, carrots, mangoes, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, and so on are some examples of foods rich in vitamin A.

6. Vitamin E

Vitamin E possesses anti-inflammatory as well as antioxidant properties. It helps soothe and calm skin, and may help prevent breakouts. It also helps keep the skin moisturised, and protects against sun damage. The vitamin promotes healthy hair and nails by preventing breakage.

Common sources of vitamin E include sunflower seeds, pumpkin, red bell peppers, wheat germ oil, almonds, spinach, and so on.

Conclusion

These were some nutrients that can help you maintain optimal health of your skin, hair and nails. You can easily add these to your daily diet; just ensure that you do not exceed the recommended intake amounts for the same.

Do share your experience with these nutrients to enhance beauty with us in the comments below!