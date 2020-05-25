Clinical Trials of Hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 Treatment Suspended Temporarily by WHO Over Safety Concerns

Medicine |Image Used For Representative Purpose (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Washington DC, May 25: The World Health Organization said Monday that it had "temporarily" suspended clinical trials of hydroxychloriquine as a potential treatment for COVID-19 being carried out across a range of countries as a precautionary measure. The decision came after the publication last week of a study in the Lancet indicating that the using the drug on COVID-19 patients could increase their likelihood of dying, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference, adding that the WHO-backed trials had been "suspended while the safety is reviewed." What Exactly is Hydroxychloroquine, How Does it Work in Treating COVID-19?

Meanwhile, a controversial French doctor on Monday insisted he stood by his belief that anti-viral drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine can help patients recover from the coronavirus, rejecting a study that indicated there was no benefit. Marseille-based doctor Professor Didier Raoult has earned huge prominence in France during the crisis for his controversial beliefs and was visited by President Emmanuel Macron in person as the head of state sounded out experts.

Raoult has consistently argued that the drugs have a tangible benefit, a stance that has been loudly backed by President Donald Trump who has said he has even been taking hydroxychloroquine as a precaution. "How can a messy study done with 'big data' change what we see?", Raoult asked in a video posted on the website of his infectious diseases hospital in Marseille.