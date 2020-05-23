World News | France Health Minister: Limits on Malaria Drug

World. (File Image)

Paris, May 23 (AP) France's health minister wants to limit use of a popular malaria drug as a coronavirus treatment after a new study found it ineffective and warned of increased health risks.

Olivier Veran tweeted Saturday that he asked France's public health council to draft new rules for prescribing hydroxychloroquine and other treatments within 48 hours.

Also Read | Eid ul Fitr Moon Sighting 2020 in Morocco, Oman, Yemen, Iraq, Iran Live News Updates: Announcement on Shawwal Crescent Shortly.

He specifically cited a study of 100,000 patients worldwide, published Friday in the Lancet, saying hydroxychloroquine and related drug chloroquine were ineffective against the virus and were tied to a greater risk of death and heart rhythm problems.

Prominent French virologist Dr. Didier Raoult drew international attention – including from U.S. President Donald Trump – for his research early in the pandemic suggesting hydroxychloroquine reduced virus symptoms. Raoult's office didn't comment on the minister's move.

Also Read | Eid Moon Sighting 2020, Chand Raat in Pakistan Live News Updates: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Session Underway Over Shawwal Crescent Sighting.

France included the drug in a trial of multiple treatments and allowed its use for hospitalized patients. (AP) PMS PMS 05232028 NNNNcial in the know of things said.

And so one fine morning early this week, the young woman sneaked out of her home and set off on foot for Veeru's place, undeterred by the distance or the consternation it would cause.

She reached by evening, much to the astonishment of Veeru's family, which first informed her father, frantic with worry about his missing daughter, the official said.

Veeru's parents, it is learnt, also tried to persuade their would-be daughter-in-law to have some patience and return home till they get her married to their son, complete with ‘band baaja baraat' in accordance with custom.

Her father, too, tried to make her see reason but Goldie was adamant, tired of the endless wait. Eventually, everyone bowed to her wishes.

Veeru's parents arranged for wedding finery for the couple, summoned the priest for the seven ‘pheras', or rounds, around the fire and solemnised the marriage.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)