With the rapid growth of coronavirus infection in India, vaccination is now being considered the biggest weapon. From May 1 COVID-19 vaccine has been approved to be given to all people above 18 years of age in the country. It is imperative that we take a vaccine as soon as possible to curb the spread of this deadly infection. Doctors and experts are urging people to take the vaccine so that its effectiveness can help control the second wave which is carrying the COVID-19 Double Mutant B.1.617. However, there are still many questions in the minds of people regarding vaccines. What about pregnant women? What precautions must they take? Similarly people on prescription medication? Should they take the medicine before vaccination? Well, WHO, CDC, MOHFW, ICMR, or any other authorised agencies must be referred as they provide you with the correct information. Many even wonder what if you feel you're showing signs of coronavirus before taking the vaccine, should you take it?

Should You Get Vaccinated If You Are Showing Symptoms of COVID-19?

According to the CDC guidelines, people with the symptoms of coronavirus should not be vaccinated until the patient is well and comes out of isolation. After complete recovery, one must go to the vaccination center to get vaccinated.

Are you on Prescription Medication? Should you Be Taking Medication before Getting Vaccinated?

According to CDC, it is not recommended you take over-the-counter medicine – such as ibuprofen, aspirin, or acetaminophen – before vaccination for the purpose of trying to prevent vaccine-related side effects. More studies are required to determine if these medications might affect how well the vaccine works. However, if you take these medications regularly for other reasons, you should keep taking them before you get vaccinated, according to CDC. You must still consult your doctor first. It is also NOT recommended to take antihistamines before getting a COVID-19 vaccine to try to prevent allergic reactions.

Vaccination During Pregnancy

It is important that you talk to your gynecologist first and keep their consultation in mind. According to CDC, certain vaccines are safe and recommended for women "before, during, and after pregnancy to help keep them and their babies healthy." The antibodies mothers develop in response to these vaccines not only protect them but also cross the placenta and help protect their babies from serious diseases early in life. Vaccinating during pregnancy also helps protect a mother from getting a serious disease and then giving it to her newborn.

When Should You Plan Your Second Dose of Vaccine?

In the initial phase, the second dose of the vaccine was being jabbed after 28 days of the first vaccine. But now the second dose of vaccine is given after 6 to 8 weeks i.e. about one to one to two to two months. However, the second dose of covaxine is still being given between 4 to 6 weeks.

Is It Necessary to Wear a Mask Even After the Vaccine?

Yes! The experience so far suggests that even after the vaccine, rules such as wearing masks, washing hands frequently, or maintaining a safe distance from others MUST continue. As you know by now, to develop immunity against coronavirus, one has to wait for two weeks after both injections of the vaccine. Even after this, the vaccines being administered may or may not provide complete protection. Therefore it is important that you follow the safety precautions in the same way as you do now.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

