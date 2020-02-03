Dengue Prevention Tips: Full-Proof Ways to Avoid Mosquito Bites and Turn Aside Mosquito-Borne Diseases

mosquito bite (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

With the increasing number of dengue cases, you must be wondering what you can do to avoid the mosquito bites. While the only full-proof way to prevent mosquito bites is to eradicate mosquitoes completely, there are certainly a few steps you can take to prevent the mosquitoes from attacking you. We are not asking you to wear full-covered clothes. We simply want you to make a note of these helpful tricks to stay bite-free. Make sure that you read till the end.

Use Mosquito Repellent

The best way to repel bugs is to use mosquito repellent. DEET is the most potent repellent but if you are looking for a more natural option, go for picaridin or lemon eucalyptus. Mosquito repellent can last for six to eight hours, so only re-apply a repellent if you have taken a shower with soap.

Avoid Exercising Outside

Mosquitoes are attracted to heat and movement and seek out chemicals in your breath and sweat. So, when you are breaking a sweat, they are more drawn to you. Sunrise and sunset are the peak mosquito hours so schedule your workout indoors, especially during monsoons.

Avoid Using Floral Fragrances

Some floral fragrances have been shown to attract mosquitoes. So, if you are concerned about mosquitoes, it is probably a good idea to refrain from floral scents. How to Prevent Mosquito Bites: Foods to Eat That Repel the Bugs.

Wear Synthetic Fibres

Cotton and linen are not that effective when it comes to preventing mosquito bites. Materials that are more tightly woven like polyester, nylon and rayon can help block mosquito bites. If you can't wear nylon clothes, dress in full sleeves to keep your skin protected.

Sport Sneakers

Mosquitoes love the feet, even more, when they are sweaty and dirty in sandals. So slip into a smart pair of kicks to keep your feet covered when you are heading out. Places in Your House Where Mosquitoes Love to Hide.

Clear Out Buckets and Pots

All your buckets and pots that collect rainwater can be the breeding ground for mosquitoes. Female mosquitoes lay eggs in moist places, so make sure that you clear the water out to prevent mosquito infestation. Mosquito Bites: Their Saliva Can Affect Your Immune System For a Week

Remember that natural products like lemongrass and cinnamon oil that are touted to prevent mosquitoes are not effective. If they work at all, they stay potent only for less than an hour so the chemical repellents can be your best bet.