Mumbai, February 4: The Maharashtra government has moved to ban the sale and distribution of ‘Comfort’ mosquito repellent agarbatti following the discovery of illegal and unapproved chemicals in the product. The action comes after laboratory tests confirmed the presence of Dimefluthrin, an insecticide not cleared for use in this format by national regulatory bodies.

The crackdown was initiated after samples of the incense sticks, manufactured by M/s Dhoop Chhav Company, were collected from the open market. According to reports, the manufacturer lacked the necessary licenses and mandatory approval from the Central Insecticides Board & Registration Committee (CIBRC). The production and sale of the product have been deemed illegal under the Insecticides Act of 1968 and the Insecticides Rules of 1971. Mosquitoes Found in Iceland for the First Time as Warming Climate Transforms the Arctic.

The Home Insect Control Association (HICA), a non-profit industry body focused on the safe use of household insecticides, welcomed the enforcement. HICA officials noted that many illegal agarbattis are marketed under the guise of being "herbal" or "natural" while containing potent, unregistered chemicals that could pose health risks to consumers.

During a recent raid in Mumbai, authorities seized several boxes of the product. Investigations revealed that ‘Comfort’ was being widely distributed across major hubs, including Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, and Nashik, as well as in other states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. "The misuse of unapproved chemicals like Dimefluthrin in incense sticks is extremely concerning," said Jayant Deshpande, Honorary Secretary of HICA. "These products are sold without regulatory oversight, misleading consumers into believing they are safe. This enforcement sends a clear message that illegal manufacturing will not be tolerated."

In India, all mosquito repellents must undergo rigorous safety testing and receive a registration number from the CIBRC before they can be legally sold. Approved products typically display a registration number starting with ‘CIR’ on their packaging. Agra Shocker: Man Drinks Mosquito Repellent After Breakup With Girlfriend, UP Police Save Him After He Streams Suicide Attempt on Instagram Live.

This move follows a similar enforcement action in Andhra Pradesh last November, where authorities seized approximately ₹69 lakh worth of ‘Sleepwell’ branded incense sticks for containing Meperfluthrin, another unapproved insecticide. Regulatory bodies continue to urge consumers to verify CIBRC credentials on products to ensure they are using safe and compliant household solutions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Punekar News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

