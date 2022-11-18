Apple Cider Day is observed every year on November 18 to celebrate the delicious and rich seasoned beverage that warms the stomach and soul in equal measure. This day commemorates the journey and honours the history of this delightful drink. In many countries, cider is known as the fermented version of apple juice and is prepared just like beer. Whereas in America, it is an unfermented drink which is a result of putting apples through a press. It is a popular home remedy and is used for centuries in cooking and medicine. Its antimicrobial and antioxidant effects have very good health benefits. As you observe Apple Cider Day 2022, we at LatestLY have listed a couple of health benefits of this soulful drink that you must know about. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Apple Cider Vinegar to Lose Weight.

Can Kill Harmful Bacteria

Apple Cider Vinegar has been used for cleaning and disinfecting, treating nail fungus, lice, warts and ear infections. This is because apple cider vinegar kills harmful bacteria. It can also help treat acne when applied to the skin.

Helps Manage Diabetes

Apple cider vinegar helps treat type 2 diabetes. It has shown great results in improving insulin insensitivity and helping lower blood sugar responses after meals.

May Promote Weight Loss

Apple Cider Vinegar can help promote weight loss as it can increase the feelings of fullness. This may lead to eating lesser calories just aiding weight loss.

Boosts Skin Health

Apple Cider Vinegar is acidic in nature and has antimicrobial properties. Therefore, it helps improve the skin barrier and prevents infections. It shouldn’t be applied directly to the skin without consulting a doctor as it may lead to skin irritation. Many people also use diluted Apple cider vinegar as a face wash or toner.

Apple Cider Vinegar has numerous health benefits, but anything used in excessive amounts may have negative effects. Therefore, this National Apple Cider Day, make sure you make the best out of a correct measure of Apple Cider. Wishing everyone a Happy National Apple Cider day 2022!

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

