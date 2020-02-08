Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Apple Cider Vinegar to Lose Weight

Apple Cider Vinegar (Photo Credits: Instagram / Spoonfulofabby)

When it comes to weight loss, it is often considered to be a tedious task and most people lose hope without even giving it an attempt. Off course, it is necessary to do some exercise, follow a diet and support it with a healthy lifestyle for a healthy body. However, there are few ingredients which can work wonders and provide the body with various health benefits. Having said that, let us speak about apple cider vinegar, which can help in weight loss and also fat loss. In this week, weight loss tip of the week, we will justify why you should keep a bottle of apple cider vinegar at your home and bring it to use for effective weight loss. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Wheatgrass to Lose Weight (Watch Video)

Apple cider vinegar is prepared from fermentation, where crushed apples are combined with yeast to convert their sugar into alcohol. Further, the bacteria is added to ferment the alcohol into acetic acid. The presence of acetic acid is known to reduce belly fat. Also, most apple cider vinegar comes along with 'Mother' bacteria which is probiotic and gives the digestive system a boost.

Apple Cider Vinegar For Weight Loss

The best way by which you can burn belly fat is by drinking a glass of water mixed with one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. This drink should be taken every day in the morning and before going to bed for an ideal result. Also, a study published in the Journal of Clinical Nutrition proves that acetic acid present in apple cider vinegar makes the body feel full for a longer time, this helps in avoid overeating.

It is important to note that apple cider vinegar shouldn't be taken as it is in original form, it is necessary to dilute it with water as they are very strong in nature. Also, the intake of apple cider vinegar should not be more than 2 tablespoons in one day. Excessive intake of apple cider vinegar can cause sore throat as they are sour. It is recommended to take consultation from your family doctor or dietician before starting the use of apple cider vinegar.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)