We are in between a pandemic and having a robust immune system is crucial now more than ever. And as much as we would like to sit with our favourite alcoholic beverages at home during the lockdown, it can hurt your immunity and make you susceptible to illnesses. You can instead whip up up a few alternative detox juices and mocktails to sip through your weekend. All of these beverages pack a nutrient punch, boost your immunity and are extremely easy to make. Read on!

The Vegetable Punch

Use antioxidant and vitamin C rich vegetables like beetroot and carrot to boost your immunity, improves circulation, and detoxify your body.

Ingredients:

½ cup boiled beetroot

1/3 cup carrot

Juice of 1 lemon

One teaspoon turmeric powder

One teaspoon fresh ginger paste

Pink salt and black pepper to taste

Blend all the ingredients in a blender and enjoy your drink.

Turmeric Milk

You must have heard the rave about turmeric milk. Turmeric has impressive anti-inflammatory properties, and it is one of the best detox beverages to fight the COVID-19 contagion. It is the best thing you can do to your body, but we tell you how you can make it delicious too.

Ingredients:

A glass of milk

½ teaspoon of turmeric

A pinch of pepper

A pinch of nutmeg

A pinch of dry ginger powder

Sugar to taste

Mix all the ingredients and boil the milk for some time. Sit down and enjoy your warm drink.

Spicy Herbal Tea

A cup of refreshing herbal tea can boost your immunity and help fight against viral infections. Add some spices to the mix, and you can have had a super healthy detox beverage to offer protection from all kinds of respiratory ailments.

Ingredients:

One inch piece of ginger

A pinch of cinnamon

Half a teaspoon of black pepper

A few tulsi leaves

One green tea bag

Honey or jaggery to taste

2 cups of water

Boil all the ingredients except for the tulsi leaves for some time on low heat. Once the mixture is reduced by half, add tulsi leaves and simmer. Pour into a cup, add a green tea bag and enjoy!

Are you ready to raid your kitchen? Bonus: All these drinks will give your immune system the much-needed boost that it needs.

