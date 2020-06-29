You need a robust immune system to fight off any invading pathogens. All of us know that the best way to boost our immunity is by following a healthy diet. And while all of us are loading up on the immune-boosting foods, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are foods which bring our immunity down. Quite surprisingly, these are the foods that we include in our daily diet. Are you wondering what is sabotaging your immunity? Read on to know what not to eat to keep your immune system healthy.

Salt

Too much salt in your food can lead to water retention in your body, cause high blood pressure and also hurt your immunity. Excess salt reduces the body's ability to fight bacterial infections, and you would not want to harm your immunity, especially during the pandemic. Therefore limit your intake of salt and also avoid junk foods like burger and fries. How to Boost Your Immune System? Practising These Lifestyle Habits will Power Up Your Immunity Without Vitamins and Other Health-Supporting Nurtrients!

Sugar

A study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition concluded that sugar diminishes your immune system's ability to fight off infections.

However, sugar is also necessary for many bodily functions, so instead of banishing sugar from your diet, limit its intake. Load up on fruits for all the natural sugar and remove refined sugar from your diet. Home Remedy of the Week: Fennel Tea or Saunf ki Chai For Strong Immune System to Keep Diseases at Bay (Watch Video).

Caffeine

Sure, coffee and tea contain antioxidants that help fight inflammation

But too much of caffeine can give you sleepless nights which in turn can lead to inflammation and bring your immunity down. Restrict your intake to two cups of coffee a day. Also, ensure that you avoid all aerated drinks. Gur Chana for Strong Immune System: Why You Should Eat Roasted Gram With Jaggery for Good Health.

Alcohol

We already know that alcohol is the absolute worst for your health. Excessive alcohol intake leads to a weakened immune response. It also increases your risk of pneumonia and acute respiratory stress syndromes. As alcohol interferes with the proper functioning of your immune system, you will also experience a slower recovery from infections. Therefore, avoid alcohol at any cost.

Instead, swipe your coffees with herbal teas, your sugars with natural sweeteners like jaggery and honey and try and cook your meals with rock salt.

