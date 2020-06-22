You must be social distancing and washing your hands almost obsessively. You are also eating more vegetables to ensure you are getting health-supporting nutrients. But all that may not be enough to boost your immunity. The truth is, you cannot power-up your immunity overnight by pumping yourself some vitamins. Recalibrating your immunity comes down to your health habits. Are you getting enough sleep? Are you sweating it out? Help your immunity my making these lifestyle changes.

Get Enough Sleep

Getting at least seven hours of sleep in a day is the most important thing. Everything you do when awake like eating, working, walking or exercising, prompts your body to release inflammatory cells. Sleep gives your body a break from all the work. Focus on long-term, and consistent good sleep habits as it is the building block to good health.

Get Enough Sunlight

Try to go outside every morning at the same time for at least 30 minutes. Morning light can provide the most benefit in terms of avoiding circadian rhythm disruption. If you cannot do that, put four lamps around your favourite chair and sit in the light for up to an hour.

Exercise Smartly

According to studies, people who exercise regularly develop more T cells than their sedentary peers. Exercise also helps modulate the stress hormone cortisol, which leads to inflammatory activity. That said, overstressing and overtraining yourself can hinder immunity. Aim to do moderate exercise to keep your immune system in top shape.

Be More Physically Active

Rather than sitting at your desk for long periods, set your alarm to move every hour. Sometimes, that movement can be a 30-minute run, and at other times, it can be a quick sequence of yoga poses or a few basic stretches.

Keep Stress Levels in Check

Keep your stress in check by staying in the present as much as possible. When you find yourself worrying about the future, think what’s real right now: At this moment, your family and friends are healthy. It’s a easy way to take control of your thoughts rather than allowing your thoughts to send you into a stress tailspin.

Try your best to still move on days you do not feel like. But also do not try to push your body to the limit that’ll just deplete your immune system.

