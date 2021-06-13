International Albinism Awareness Day is celebrated every year on June 13. The day is observed by millions of people across the world to raise awareness about the inherited genetic condition. On December 18, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution designating June 13 as International Albinism Awareness Day. This special resolution helped the international communities to raise more awareness about Albinism. On June 13, 2020, to urge people to promote and celebrate albinism awareness, NOAH joined the global albinism community.

This year, the theme of International Albinism Awareness Day is #StrengthBeyondAllOdds. The main objective of this year’s theme is to promote the good qualities of those who suffer from albinism across the world. It also wants to highlight how people with albinism survive and reaches heights even after defying all odds and expectations. Moreover, the theme of this year’s International Albinism Awareness Day is to encourage the masses to join hands in the global effort to #BuildBackBetter.

Albinism is a non-contagious dissimilarity that is present at birth. Regardless of origin, civilization, or culture, it occurs in all places around the world and it affects both sexes. Albinism happens due to a lack of pigment (melanin) in the skin, hair, and eyes. It makes the person vulnerable to the sun and strong light. Several people with albinism are visually impaired and at risk for skin cancer. Albinism is caused by a lack of melanin and thus, there is no therapy or cure for the genetically inherited condition. The most common cause of the disorder is an interruption in the functioning of the enzyme tyrosinase.

According to the Medical News Today report, an estimated 1 out of 70 people carries the genes associated with albinism. Thus, to raise awareness about the inherited genetic condition, International Albinism Awareness Day came into effect in 2015. However, this year people cannot organise campaigns and gatherings due to the ongoing pandemic; thus, they will hold some online webinars, and events to highlights the right of the people with Albinism.

