Yoga is a combination of physical, mental and spiritual practices or disciplines which originated in ancient India and aims to control and relax the mind and body.

International Day of Yoga is an initiative of the United Nations Generally Assembly to adopt Yoga at the global level. It is observed every year on June 21. Yoga is the best form of exercise for all age groups. It is not just an exercise but also acts as a stress buster for many. As you celebrate International Day of Yoga 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a few yoga poses which are easy and beneficial for kids. Yoga Benefits For Children And Tips To Introduce Yoga To Kids

1. Boat Pose (Naukasana)

The Boat Pose is very good for balancing. It will teach kids to stabilise their core and balance their body maintaining a good posture. It strengthens the core, arm muscles, shoulders and thighs. It also helps reduce constipation.

2. Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

Bhujangasana gives great relief to the lower back. It will help kids to have a strong back. Also, this will stretch the and along with the back. It strengthens the spine, and stretches the chest, shoulders, abdomen and buttocks.

3. Bridge Pose (Setubandhasana or Kandharasana)

This back-bending asana helps stretch the back and the thighs. It is very good to make your pelvic muscles strong. It stretches and opens the shoulders, thighs, hips and chest portion and increases the flexibility of the spine.

4. Lion Pose (Singharjanasana)

This is a very good asana to destress your child. It stretches the lungs, throat and respiratory tract. It is suitable for a hyperactive child as it reduces stress, anger and anxiety.

5. Butterfly Pose (Baddha Konasana)

This asana has a lot of benefits. It stretches the thighs, knees and hips and regulates the bowel movement. For girls, it is highly beneficial as it helps in easy and painless menstruation.

Yoga is highly beneficial for all age groups. If practised since childhood, it promotes good flexibility and increased lung capacity in human beings.

Wishing everyone a Happy International Day of Yoga 2022!

