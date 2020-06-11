International Yoga Day 2020: Uttanasana or Intense Forward Bending Pose Is the Only Yoga Asana You Need to Beat Stress and Fatigue!

Narendra Modi's 3D video (Photo Creditts: Twitter/Narendra Modi)

Yoga has more benefits than you can even imagine! The practice strengthens and detoxifies your body, releases stress, improves your balance and does so much more! We will run out of pages if we have to mention all its benefits. However, now, when experts are stressing on building immunity and strength, yoga is essential more than ever. But if you are a beginner and do not know where to start, you can slowly try bending into uttanasana or the intense forward-bending pose. Here's what this classic yoga pose benefits your body.

Uttanasana Benefits

Bending forward stretches out your hamstrings and works your abdominal muscles.

Since you are in a forward bending position, the blood rushes to your head, making your body shift from sympathetic to the parasympathetic nervous system, helping you relax. International Yoga Day 2020: Is Yoga Same as Stretching? From Body Alignment to Breath, Here's What Separates the Two!

Getting into uttanasana, regulates the mechanism of your liver and kidneys and also improves your digestion.

It is also an excellent pose to relieve the symptoms of menopause.

This yoga pose is therapeutic for people suffering from high blood pressure, sinusitis, asthma, infertility and osteoporosis.

Uttanasana is highly beneficial as a relaxation tool and can help beat insomnia. Yoga for Weight Loss: Easy Moves to Tone Your Body While You Are Catching Up On Netflix.

Steps to Get Into Uttanasana

Stand straight keeping your feet together. Place your hands by the sides of your body. As you inhale, slowly raise your hands above your head. Now bend forward pushing your back till your and try and make your palms touch the floor. To go a little deeper into the pose, allow your forehead to touch your knees. If you cannot bend completely, you may bend your knees a little. Stay in the for as long as you are comfortable. To come back to the standing position, inhale slowly and bring your arms above your head, raising your upper body. As you exhale, bring your arms down by the sides of your body. How to Stand on One Leg: Yoga Tips to Help You Balance Yourself.

Caution: Be sure not to jerk up and remember to rise from the hips, without straining your muscles. Also, remember to breathe slowly while you are in the pose and do not push yourself if you are uncomfortable.

