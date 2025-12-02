On Monday (December 1), rumours about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's secret marriage to her boyfriend and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru took the internet by storm, leaving fans wondering whether the two have finally decided to take the step towards their forever. Minutes after the reports emerged, the actress officially confirmed her wedding to the filmmaker. She shared the first pictures from her traditional wedding ceremony on social media. However, all eyes were not just on her wedding but also on Samantha’s former partner, Naga Chaitanya's latest social media post. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Marries Raj Nidimoru at Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation in Coimbatore; FIRST Pictures From Couple’s Traditional Wedding Out!.

Samantha-Raj’s Wedding Photos Radiate Joy

Following her wedding, Samantha took to her Instagram account to share some stunning photos from the ceremony. She simply captioned her post, "01.12.2025" In the pictures, we could see the actress wearing a red traditional saree with gold detailing, while Raj donned a cream kurta set and beige jacket. One of the pictures showed Samantha walking hand-in-hand, while another featured a close-up shot of Samantha's jewellery.

As soon as the photos were shared online, celebrities and fans took to the comment section to shower love on the newlyweds and congratulate them.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru’s Viral Wedding Photos

Naga Chaitana’s Social Media Post Amid Ex-Wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Wedding

As Samantha and Raj's wedding pictures went viral on the internet, her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, shared a post on his Instagram marking the second year of his debut series, Dhootha. The post features a still of the actor from the horror mystery thriller show.

Sharing the post, Naga wrote, "#dhootha is a show that proved that if as an actor you make a choice based in creativity and honesty and you give it your best shot... people will connect. They will receive and give you back that energy. Thank you! 2 years of dhootha! Love to the team that made this happen."

Naga Chaitanya Celebrates 2 Years of His Debut Series ‘Dhootha’

Netizens React to Naga Chaitanya’s Post

The focus quickly shifted from Samantha's wedding post to Naga Chaitanya's latest Instagram post, with many revisiting the former couple's marriage and split. A user wrote, "Face after losing diamond." Another wrote, "Yeah, even better series than The Family Man, anna." Another user commented, "Timing". ‘The Family Man’ Season 3 Review: A Solid if Not Entirely Flawless Thrill Ride With Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharib Hashmi’s Superb Performances (LatestLY Exclusive).

Netizens Comment Under Naga Chaitanya's Latest Instagram Post

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu dated for several years before tying the knot in 2017. However, the couple decided to mutually part ways in 2021. Naga Chaitanya later tie the knot with actress Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024.

