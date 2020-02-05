Yoga for Weight Loss: Easy Moves to Tone Your Body While You Are Catching Up On Netflix

Yoga and Netflix (Photo credits: Flickr)

You know how important exercise is for your body. Sitting all day can up your risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease and obesity. The only way to negate the effects of sitting eight hours a day is an hour of exercise. But are you too lazy to make an effort? Trust us when we say that any time you can find during the day to get some sweat on is a bonus. We have rounded up a list of yoga moves that you can do while catching up on your Netflix queues.

1. Baby Cobra Pose

Lie on your stomach and place your hands right next to your body. Press the top of your hands and feet onto the floor and lift your upper body. Keep the elbows beside your body and hold the pose for 30 seconds, so you don't miss your favourite action scene on the television. Repeat this ten times. Types Of Yoga: Which Is The Right One For You?

2. Leg Raises

Lie on your back, placing your hands by the sides of the body. Next, raise your legs straight up in the air while pressing your palms on the floor. Lower your legs slowly and do this ten times. Rollover on the side and catch a glimpse of your favourite series and then do the leg raises again. 10 Totally Hilarious Struggles Only People Who Practice Yoga Will Understand.

3. Chair Pose

Stand by placing your feet together and reach your arms straight over your head. Slowly bend your knees and lower your body like you are sitting on an invisible chair. Hold this pose for as long as you can while you catch up on Netflix, stand up and repeat.

4. Boat Pose

Sit on the floor, keeping your knees bent. Then lean back onto your tailbone and lift your arms and legs until your calves are at a 45-degree angle to the floor. Make sure that you keep your back erect and then repeat. How to Stand on One Leg: Yoga Tips to Help You Balance Yourself.

5. Planks

Here's another pose you can get into to tone your body during the commercials. Get into a push-up position by placing your hands right below your shoulders. Pull your belly button in and your buttocks out in line with your body. Hold for a few seconds and then lower your body like you are doing a push-up. Complete five repetitions of the planks.

Now, how about doing some sit-ups on your favourite television show? Complete two sets of 25 repetitions during the commercial, so you do not miss the exciting parts. Just ensure that you reach your head up towards the ceiling and not towards the television.