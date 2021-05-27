Menstruation is normal; however, many still believe that it is inappropriate. Although, perspectives about menstruation have changed in recent years as people talk openly about the same. Every year, on May 28, Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed across several international communities to raise awareness about menstrual health. For a world free of period stigma and poverty, many individuals, nonprofits, and government organizations come forward to advocate for people about menstrual hygiene. And this is ofcourse the need of the hour! Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, several people don’t have what they need to manage their period.

The Health and the overall status of girls and women across the world get affected due to limited access to hygienic menstrual products and poor sanitation. Lack of education is another cause of poor menstrual hygiene. Thus, to educate girls and women, Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed each year. The first celebration of Menstrual Hygiene Day took place in 2014. Later, in 2019, UNICEF’s red dot challenge was also taken up by social media influencers. According to Times of India report, in 2019, Michael Juma, chief of state, UNICEF said, “The red dot challenge aims at busting myths and promote facts on menstrual hygiene, collectively inspiring all–men, boys, women and girls to candidly talk about menstruation.”

Later, several celebrities like PV Sindhu, Dia Mirza, Rajkummar Rao, Manushi Chhillar among others had actively raised awareness about menstrual hygiene.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza urged women and girls to switch to biodegradable sanitary napkins or menstrual cups.

Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Sait took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “Literally two months have gone by, I’ve sat here and waited for the one thing that is constant in the world of absurdity around us. My periods.”

PV Sindhu

Ace Indian badminton player PV Sindhu wrote on her Instagram post, "Periods are normal, natural, and nothing to feel embarrassed about. Over 2 million girls will get their first period this lockdown. Let's come together to make sure that they don't go through this alone. This World Menstrual Hygiene Day, I choose to end the taboo and whispers associated with periods and talk openly about it. Because, after all, #ItsJustAPeriod. If you believe the stigma around periods should end and want to show your support for it, share a post with a picture like this, tag @stayfreeindia and use #ItsJustAPeriod. Because every voice matters."

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkumar Rao took to his Instagram and wrote, “On this #WorldMenstrualHygieneDay. I choose to end the taboo associated with periods and talk openly about it. Because, after all, #itsjustaperiod. It is very important to have a conversation about this in order to end the stigma around periods. This will only happen when we all show our support and share a post with a picture like this, tag @stayfreeindia and use #itsjustaperiod. Remember, every voice matters.”

Manushi Chhillar

“Without the right information, girls often don’t know how to safely manage their period. It’s time to break the silence,” wrote Manushi Chhilllar.

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood wrote, “Over 2 million girls will get their first periods during this lockdown. Don’t make them go through this alone. Talk to them and tell them - Periods are normal, natural and nothing to feel embarrassed about. This #WorldMenstrualHygieneDay, I choose to end the taboo and whispers associated with periods and talk openly about it. Because, after all, #ItsJustAPeriod. If you believe Periods are normal and the taboos surrounding them should end, share a post with a picture like this, tag @stayfreeindia and use #ItsJustAPeriod. Let’s stand together and normalize Periods, because every voice matters.”

Anaita Shroff Adajania

Popular stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, “Covid or not. Whether at home today, or outside in the future. Let’s stop shaming the period. Lend your support. Take a stand.”

This year, we should also take part to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene. Educating girls and women about the adverse effect of poor menstrual hygiene is very important.

