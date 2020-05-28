World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020: Heavy Menstrual Flow Giving You Nightmares? From Winged Saniray Pads to Stain-Resistant Clothes, Here's How to Prevent Period Leaks and Stains

Periods (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Did you know that 80% of women leak on their periods? Periods are already pretty annoying, and when you leak through your clothes and stain, it just makes everything much worse. But just because your flow is heavy, does not mean that you will have to hide at home during those days of the month. With a few hacks, you will not only prevent all the leaking but will also find yourself more confident and comfortable during your aunt flow. Read on till the end.

Keep Spare Panties Handy

Sure you should stock up on those sanitary pads or tampons, but you should also keep some extra pair of panties in your drawer at work or in your backback. Change your panties as soon as you can sense some leaking to prevent soiling your clothes.

Use Pads With Wings

Let's be honest. Pads without wings will not stay in place and will thus stain your clothes. Pads with wings will prevent leakage by making sure that it does not move too much. Do note that while menstrual cups do not have wings, they can prevent leaks.

Try Wearing Period Panties

If you are worried that you will stain your bed in sleep, wear period panties. Period panties are readily available on Amazon and can be the most convenient thing to do to prevent the stains. If you are worried that you will stain at other times, just wear your dark coloured pyjamas.

Wear Stain-Resistant Workout Clothes

If you fear to stain your workout clothes, add something more fun to the rotation. Buy workout pants that have a breathable leak-proof lining and holds as much as a pad or a tampon does. You will never have to worry about what is happening down there during your yoga class.

Use Absorbent and Thicker Pads

If your heavy menstrual flow gives you nightmares, use overnight sanitary pads that are longer and are designed to prevent leakage. Pick pads that are very absorbent and thick.

Protect your sheets by placing towels underneath while you are sleeping. While your towel might stain, you can prevent the sheets. It can be a great way to put your mind at ease and give you a good night's sleep during those days of the month.