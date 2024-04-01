Prevention of Blindness Week is observed every year from April 1 to 7. It is an annual awareness campaign aimed at educating communities about the causes and prevention of blindness. As you observe Prevention of Blindness Week 2024, we at LatestLY have put together a list of foods that are healthy for the eyes. World Sight Day: From Leafy Greens to Eggs, 10 Foods You Must Eat for Good Eyesight and Overall Eye Health.

Prevention of Blindness Week emphasises the importance of regular eye check-ups, early detection, and timely treatment of eye conditions to prevent avoidable blindness. Through various events, screenings, and outreach programs, the week raises awareness about the significance of eye health and encourages individuals to adopt healthy habits and seek proper medical care to preserve their vision.

Carrots: Rich in beta-carotene, carrots are excellent for eye health as they can help protect against macular degeneration and cataracts.

Spinach: Packed with lutein and zeaxanthin, spinach supports the health of the macula, the part of the eye responsible for central vision.

Salmon: Salmon is high in omega-3 fatty acids, and it aids in reducing the risk of age-related macular degeneration and dry eyes.

Eggs: Eggs contain nutrients like lutein and zeaxanthin, which help protect the eyes from harmful light and reduce the risk of developing cataracts and macular degeneration.

Blueberries: Loaded with antioxidants and vitamin C, blueberries contribute to overall eye health by reducing oxidative stress and inflammation in the eyes.

Incorporating these five healthy foods into your diet can promote good eye health and contribute to your overall well-being. Remember, a balanced diet rich in nutrients is key to maintaining clear vision and preventing eye-related issues in the long run.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

