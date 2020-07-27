UK sees its first case of COVID-19 in animals after a pet cat was infected by the coronavirus. It is being said that it caught COVID-19 from its owners. With growing numbers of pets catching coronavirus, the studies related to the transmission of COVID-19 from humans to animals and vice versa has been intensified. Animal and Plant Health Agency (Apha) laboratory in Weybridge, Surrey is where the tests were done and it was confirmed that the cat has been tested positive for coronavirus on July 22. The first confirmed case of an animal infection with the coronavirus in the UK was initially diagnosed with feline herpes virus, a common cat respiratory infection by a private vet.

Yvonne Doyle, medical director at Public Health England (PHE), said to HT: "This is the first case of a domestic cat testing positive for Covid-19 in the UK but should not be a cause for alarm. The investigation into this case suggests that the infection was spread from humans to animals, and not the other way round."

"At this time, there is no evidence that pets can transmit the disease to humans. In line with the general advice on fighting coronavirus, you should wash your hands regularly, including before and after contact with animals." The case has been reported to the World Organisation for Animal Health in line with international agreements. Here Are Other Times Pets Were Diagnosed With COVID-19:

Cats in New York First Pets in the US to Test Positive for COVID-19

Earlier, two cats were tested positive for coronavirus in the New York State. It became the first confirmed case of the COVID-19 infection in pets in the US, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL)

Female Tiger Tests Positive for Coronavirus in US' Zoo

Nadia, a 4-year-old female Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York, had been tested positive for the novel coronavirus after developing a dry cough. It was believed to be the first known case of an animal infected with COVID-19 in the US paving way for new questions about human-to-animal transmission.

COVID-19 Risk Via Minks

A few weeks ago, the transportation of minks had been banned by the Holland government. There were suspicions about what could have been the "first known cases of animal-to-human transmission", according to WHO. This comes after the first infection of mink farm workers in South of the Netherlands that was caught and then there had been a nationwide ban applied on the transportation of monks fearing the transmission of coronavirus.

Pomeranian Dog in Hong Kong

A Pomeranian dog became one of the first reported cases of human-animal transmission of COVID-19 in Hong Kong. He was tested positive after his owner was and was taken to quarantine immediately.

