New Delhi, June 15: After India reported its first death following COVID-19 vaccination and said it was caused due to anaphylaxis, there is a buzz among people as to what this new ailment is all about. A government panel studying COVID-19 vaccine side effects confirmed the first death due to anaphylaxis following vaccination on Tuesday, June 15. Anaphylaxis is basically a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction.

According to a report by the National AEFI Committee, a 68-year-old man died due to anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction. "It is the first death that we have seen in which the reason of death after an investigation was found to be anaphylaxis after vaccination,” Dr NK Arora, AEFI chairperson said. The man, diagnosed with anaphylaxis, was vaccinated on March 8, 2021. Reports inform that the causality assessment of 31 reported Serious Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) cases following COVID-19 vaccination was carried out by the panel. Covaxin COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Interim Clinical Efficacy of 81% in Phase 3 Trials, Claims Bharat Biotech.

What is Anaphylaxis?

In basic terms, anaphylaxis is a severe allergic reaction that has the potential to be fatal. It is a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. As per experts, anaphylaxis happens when the body with antibodies, which fights infection, overreacts to something harmless like food. Researchers believe that the reaction might not happen the first time a person comes in contact with the trigger, but it can develop over time.

Anaphylaxis Causes and Symptoms:

Anaphylaxis causes a person's immune system to release a flood of chemicals that can cause you to go into shock. It is a medical emergency and can be very serious if not given immediate medical attention. The blood pressure drops suddenly and the airways narrow leading to difficulty in breathing.

The signs and symptoms of anaphylaxis include a rapid, weak pulse; rashes on the skin, nausea, weakness and vomiting. Common triggers include certain foods, some medications, insect venom, and latex. Some people are so sensitive, that even the smell of any food can trigger a reaction in their body. Some are also allergic to certain preservatives in food.

The panel's death assessment reported among the 31 serious adverse events after the vaccination against COVID-19, has confirmed that one person died due to anaphylaxis after taking a coronavirus vaccine. In India, in the two other cases of anaphylaxis, two persons were given vaccines on January 19 and 16 and both of them were hospitalised and have since recovered, the AEFI panel said.

Taking about the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines in India, the panel stated that the benefits of vaccination are overwhelmingly greater than the small risk of harm and as a measure of utmost precaution, all emerging signals of harm are being constantly tracked and reviewed periodically. The Health ministry too clarified that any death or hospitalisation that happens post-vaccination cannot be automatically linked to vaccination.

The efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines remains intact. Incidences like these are very rare. People should take the jabs and not be worried about the authenticity and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines at any given time.

