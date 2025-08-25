Rio do Sul, August 25: In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old lawyer, Leticia Paul, died of anaphylactic shock after suffering a severe allergic reaction to a contrast agent administered during a CT scan at Alto Vale Regional Hospital in Rio do Sul, Brazil. The young lawyer was undergoing a routine medical checkup when the reaction occurred. Despite immediate intubation and life-saving efforts by doctors, she passed away less than 24 hours later.

As reported by The Independent, Paul's aunt, Sandra Paul, revealed that her niece had been advised to undergo the CT scan as part of a routine evaluation for recurring kidney stones. During the procedure, she was given a contrast dye to improve imaging results, which triggered the sudden onset of anaphylactic shock. Doctors quickly intubated her, attempted resuscitation, and placed her on life support, but her condition rapidly deteriorated.

Following the incident, Alto Vale Regional Hospital issued a statement expressing condolences to the family and emphasising that all procedures had been conducted in line with medical protocols. The hospital reiterated its commitment to transparency, ethics, and patient safety, while noting that such adverse reactions to contrast agents are extremely rare.

What is Anaphylactic Shock?

Anaphylactic shock, according to medical experts, is a rare but extremely dangerous allergic reaction that can cause swelling of the throat, breathing difficulties, dangerously low blood pressure, and, in severe cases, cardiac arrest. While contrast agents are widely used in CT scans, MRIs, and X-rays, such severe reactions are rare, occurring in roughly one in every several thousand patients. In most cases, side effects are limited to mild symptoms such as nausea, dizziness, or itching, making Paul's case an unfortunate medical tragedy.

Her aunt, Sandra Paul, told local media that Leticia had no prior record of severe allergies and was only being monitored due to her history of kidney stones. She recalled her niece as a bright and ambitious young woman who was deeply passionate about law and had big dreams for her career. Leticia had recently completed her law degree and was pursuing postgraduate studies in Law and Real Estate, hoping to establish herself as a prominent name in the field.

