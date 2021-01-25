Lemons are often underestimated. Not many are aware that they are loaded with numerous beneficial properties. Easy availability of this citric fruit has decreased its importance and we do not value it. Just squeezing lemons in your afternoon meal or dinner or at any time can work wonders on your health. Starting the day with lemon water can help detoxify the body. We bring you reasons why lemon should be added in your daily meal and also its health benefits which include controlling blood pressure, building strong immunity and more. Here’s Why You Should Drink Lemonade.

Why Lemons Should be Part of Your Meals

Lemons add taste to the food as they enhance its flavour. They serve as best accompaniments to dishes like grilled chicken, gravies or any starter items. Always be sure to have spinach or a liver dish by adding lemon in it, this will help the body absorb the iron present in it. Also, if you have your bowl of sprouts, boiled chickpeas or any other lentils dish by squeezing lemon in it, it can help absorb the protein content properly that aids in muscle development. Apart from this, lemon is rich in vitamin C, which can boost immunity by protecting the cells from free radicals. Let us explore other benefits of lemon. Home Remedy Of The Week: Lemon For Hair Fall & Dandruff; How This Citrus Fruit Can Treat Your Itchy Scalp.

Lemon Health Benefits

1. Controls Blood Pressure - Lemon comes along with potassium, that helps control blood pressure level.

2. Prevents Kidney Stones - The presence of citric acid in lemons can help prevent kidney stones. The citrates in citric acid make the urine less acidic and also help flush out stones.

3. Improves Skin Health - The vitamin C in lemon boosts the production of collagen which improves skin texture and its health. Apart from this, the anti-ageing and anti-inflammatory properties of lemon make the skin more healthy.

4. Reduce Bad Breath - Lemon can stimulate saliva and water that helps prevent a dry mouth, which can lead to bad breath caused by bacteria. Having a glass of lemon water first thing in the morning and after your meal can freshen up your breath.

5. Anti-Cancer Properties - As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, citrus limonoids in lemon can protect cells from damage that can lead to the formation of cancer cells.

Therefore, the next time you have a protein-rich or any nutritious meal, be sure to add lemon to it, to enhance its nutritional value. The juice of this citrus fruit can be mixed with olive oil and used as a salad dressing.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

