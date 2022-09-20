To raise awareness about the disease which is among the most prevalent forms of dementia, World Alzheimer’s Day is observed every year. This disease disrupts mental functioning and is quite prevalent in the elderly. Dementia refers to the mental decline that interferes with daily functions and Alzheimer’s is a form of dementia concerned with memory loss. This day gives everyone an opportunity to learn more about Alzheimer’s and to spread the word to find new ways of fighting the effects of the disease. Alzheimer’s is usually regarded as a family disease since it impacts those people who are closest to the one suffering from it. This World Alzheimer’s Day 2022, learn all about the date, history, theme, significance of the day and ways in which we can observe the day to raise awareness about the disease. What Is Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder? Causes, Symptoms and Treatment You Should Know Of.

Date and Theme of World Alzheimer's Month

World Alzheimer’s Day is a part of World Alzheimer's Month in September, which is a global opportunity to raise awareness around, educate, encourage support for and demystify dementia. World Alzheimer’s Day is observed on September 21 every year. The theme for World Alzheimer's Month 2022 is “Know dementia, know Alzheimer's.” While the theme remains the same as last year’s, this year’s special focus is on post-diagnosis support. World Alzheimer’s Month 2022 Date, Theme, History & Significance.

History and Significance of World Alzheimer’s Day

This disease is named after Alois Alzheimer, the German psychiatrist who first identified the disease while treating a woman in 1901. Alzheimer’s affects memory and impairs daily functioning. Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI), which was founded in 1984, initiated the observance of World Alzheimer’s Day in Edinburgh during its annual conference in 1994 for its 10th anniversary. The first ‘World Alzheimer Report’ was launched in 2009 on World Alzheimer’s Day and it has been issued every year since then. The activities during Alzheimer’s Month are coordinated by ADI, which works with associations and member organisations to create awareness about the disease. This day is significant for those affected by the disease and caregivers so their struggles can be recognised and aid can be provided to them, along with useful and factual information about the disease.

Ways to Observe World Alzheimer’s Day 2022

The first step to observing this day is by posting useful information on social media to spread awareness about the disease. People are also encouraged to volunteer at their local Alzheimer’s associations and donate to any organisations helping people with Alzheimer’s.

Previous studies have shown that an average of 2 out of 3 people in the world have little to no understanding of Alzheimer’s disease. This international campaign, therefore, focuses on raising awareness and understanding of the disease. On World Alzheimer’s Day 2022, let’s read up about it so we can contribute by spreading information.

