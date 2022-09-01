Every year in the month of September, people get together from all over the world to promote awareness and combat the stigma that surrounds dementia in general and Alzheimer's disease in particular. We encourage everyone to participate in World Alzheimer's Month, from small businesses to large organisations, including all of the World's Alzheimer's and dementia associations. Many people still mistakenly think that dementia comes with getting older. This alone demonstrates how crucial public awareness initiatives, such as World Alzheimer's Month, are for altering attitudes and expanding the public's existing understanding about dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

World Alzheimer's Month 2022 Date & History

The goal of the month is to dispel misconceptions and increase awareness of dementia and Alzheimer's disease. World Alzheimer's Day, however, is observed on September 21, and the event has been going on since 2012. The work of World Alzheimer's Month is crucial and expanding, focusing on the stigma and lack of knowledge surrounding Alzheimer's disease and dementia as well as providing support for those who are afflicted with the disease. There is believed to be little understanding of dementia and a great deal of stigma surrounding it worldwide.

The month is an opportunity for people, organisations, and charities to host events and educate the public on the effects of dementia. The campaign will pay particular attention to post-diagnosis support in 2022. The campaign aims to emphasise the value of assistance for those living with dementia and their families after a diagnosis in light of current discoveries and prospective breakthroughs in both dementia treatment and support.

World Alzheimer's Month 2022 Significance

In order to combat dementia and raise awareness of its realities, as well as to combat stigma and misinformation, people with dementia, caregivers, professionals, press, media, and communities should join forces during World Alzheimer's Month. They can also advocate to the government for better support and care.

There are over 100 different types of dementia, with Alzheimer's disease accounting for between 50 and 60 percent of all cases. Dementia is a degenerative brain condition that affects over 50 million people worldwide and that gradually robs a person of their memory, competence, comprehension, and behavioural awareness over years.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2022 08:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).