World Cancer Day 2020 Date & Theme: Know The History And Significance of The Day That Aims To Increase Cancer Awareness

World Cancer Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Pixabay and File Image)

World Cancer Day 2020 is an annual, international observance that aims to promote awareness against the deadly disease, i.e. Cancer. It is observed around the world to educate people about cancer and encourage them in its prevention, detection and/or treatment. As per the data by the World Health Organisation (WHO), 17 people lose their lives every minute globally, fighting cancer. If you are searching for more information about World Cancer Day 2020, its date, theme, significance etc. then you arrived at the right place, as you can find them all here. World Cancer Day 2020: From Vaccines to Diet, Easy Prevention Methods to Help Cut Down the Risk of Developing Cancer.

World Cancer Day 2020 Date and History

The World Cancer Day 2020 will be observed on February 4. The first-ever World Cancer Day was observed in the year 2000, at the ‘World Cancer Summit against Cancer for the New Millenium’ in Paris. Since then, every year the World Cancer Day is organised by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). It is celebrated by all the United Nations (UN) members. Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2019: Do Parabens Cause Breast Cancer? Here’s the TRUTH!

World Cancer Day 2020 Theme

Initially, World Cancer Day had a new theme every year. However, since 2016 the theme is set for three years at once. From 2016-2018, the official theme for World Cancer Day was ‘We can. I can’. From 2019-2021, the theme is ‘I am and I will’. It is the 2nd year of this theme currently, which aims to counter the narrative of ‘nothing can happen to cure cancer’. Breast Cancer Awareness Month: How to Treat Breast Cancer Naturally; Herbs to Reduce the Risk of the Disease.

World Cancer Day Logo

The blue elements depict every individual who is affected by cancer, and the orange colour denotes the “ubiquitous association” with the day. However, to derive more symbolism and meaning from it, the logo was changed. To make it available for multi-purpose work, convey a bolder and clear message, the logo was changed to this (below image). From Love Bites To Implants, Things That May NOT Cause Breast Cancer!

World Cancer Day Significance

As we mentioned above, over 17 people die every minute due to cancer. It’s not that there is no cure or method to prevent it further. If detected at the right time, or say at an early stage, it can be cured with proper medication and care. Speaking about the significance of observing World Cancer Day, it is very much important for people to know about this deadly disease.

Several myths and notions that have been already formed in the minds of people about cancer. How it is caused, its symptoms, its consequences, incurable disease etc. are some of the common notions that people have about cancer. These stop them from even having a proper check-up with the concerned doctors, which prevents detecting cancer at an early stage and instead of creating complications for late diagnosis. From Diabetes to Cancer, 5 Things That Your Eyes Could Be Trying To Tell You About Your Health.

Observing World Cancer Day comes as an opportunity to educate people about this disease, how it can be prevented, and if detected, what should be the course. Also, it aims to stand in solidarity with those who are already diagnosed with this deadly disease and recovering (well, some do not have enough time left). World Cancer Day sees muted-yet-emotive celebrations around the world.

As February 4 nears, we at LatestLY, stand in support of all the people who are fighting cancer, and those who couldn’t. We hope you do your bit in contributing to the noble cause of World Cancer Day.