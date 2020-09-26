Every year World Contraception Day is observed on September 26 to spread awareness about different methods of contraception and birth control. Every year worldwide campaigns take place with a vision where every pregnancy is wanted. However, still, in a lot of places around the world, methods of contraception, birth control and sexual health is a taboo subject. And situations like this form a perfect breeding ground for myths and misinformation. It is important that we spread awareness about the subject and destigmatise it. World Contraception Day was launched in 2007 with a mission is to boost awareness about contraception to educate the youth to make informed choices on their sexual and reproductive health.

We have a lot of options when it comes to birth control and contraception. It is important to choose wisely the form that suits you the best. Usually, many questions arise amongst the youth about which method of contraception best protect against STIs? Are they convenient to use? How effective are they? And which one is best suited for you. Well, for that you might want to put some popular myths aside. Here are some myths and facts about various methods of contraception:

Birth control is 100 per cent effective: Amongst the various methods of contraception, not one is a 100 percent effective, there are always chances of failure.

Hormonal contraceptives may cause cancer: Combined oral contraceptive, or “the pill,” is not associated with an increased risk of cancer.

All contraceptive methods suit all women: No. It is an important decision to choose the method of contraception that best suit your body and the situation. It is advised that you take the expert opinion to figure what's best for you.

There are many types of contraception. Some are long-acting reversible contraception, such as the implant or intrauterine device (IUD), hormonal contraception, such as the pill, barrier methods aka condoms, emergency contraception, fertility awareness, permanent contraception, such as vasectomy and tubal ligation, etc. It is important that you make informed choices that are best suitable for your situation.

