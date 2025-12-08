Mumbai, December 8: In a shocking incident in the United States, a school teacher was arrested after it was learnt that he had sex with a student and "'bit her" after grooming her with Google Docs. The alleged incident occurred at the Donna Klein Jewish Academy in Boca Raton, Florida. The accused teacher, who taught science, was identified as Elias Gordon Farley (26). The incident came to light when an art teacher uncovered the truth after a student showed her the bruises and bite marks.

According to a report in Daily Star, the student told the art teacher that the bruises and bite marks were made by her science teacher. The teacher alerted the school about Farley the next day. He was immediately taken into custody. While the accused has refused to speak to investigators, he now faces charges. Farley is accused of grooming the student using Google Docs and also accused of initiating a sexual relationship with her at his home, his office and the classroom. US Shocker: Man Beats Wife to Death With Belt, Flagpole and Gun in Front of 3 Children, Forces Them To Clean Up Blood in Oklahoma; Sentence to Life Imprisonment.

Accused Used Google Docs to Groom the Student

Meanwhile, the school is working with investigators and has called the incident a "difficult time". After the incident came to light, the school suspended Farley and reported the allegations to the child welfare services. Investigators said that the accused engaged in sexual acts with a student on school grounds and at his home. They also said that the science teacher used Google Docs to groom the student. It is learnt that Farley shared the link with the student so that they could communicate with each other.

Google Docs Listed Plans for the Accused and the Victim to Meet Privately

In her statement, the teenager told officials that they started chatting last school year and later connected through Google Docs in the summer. According to officers, the Google Docs contained sexually explicit content with entries describing sexual acts. They also said that the Google Docs listed plans for when and where the teacher and the student would be able to meet in private. As per the affidavit, the teacher and his student's relationship turned physical in September, which led to sexual acts in Farley’s office and in the classroom.

Cops Find Condom Wrappers at the Accused's Home

It is reported that the accused teacher touched the student during one of the early physical encounters. This escalated over several weeks to other acts, which also included oral sex and intercourse. The teenager also told cops that she visited Farley's house twice last month while his roommate was away. A search warrant confirmed the victim's description of his home. During the investigation, cops found bedding, condom wrappers, and furniture that matched what the student described. US Shocker: Teacher Has Sex With Middle School Student in Texas, Arrested.

They also scanned school surveillance footage, which showed the accused and the victim entering his office together and staying in there for an hour early last month. Following his arrest, Farley was booked into the Palm Beach County Main Detention Center on December 4, where he us being held on a USD 500,000 bond.

