World Immunization Week 2020: Could the BCG Vaccine Administered to Prevent Tuberculosis Be Effective Against COVID-19?

If you have been keeping a tab on the latest developments and updates around coronavirus, you must have come across the BCG jab. Researchers assume that there could be a link between immunity from COVID-19 and the vaccine. Researchers found that deaths from COVID-19 are almost six times lower in countries that used the Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) jab in their vaccination programmes. They decided to examine this idea as a result of two recent studies suggesting a link between BCG vaccination policy and deaths from COVID-19. As of now, there are two clinical trials underway to decode the findings.

What is the BCG Vaccine?

The BCG vaccine is given to protect against tuberculosis, a contagious, bacterial infection that commonly affects the lungs. The vaccine is administered to millions of children in India right after birth. It is a part of India's universal immunisation programme. Coronavirus Antibody Test: How Accurate Are The COVID-19 Rapid Antibody Tests and Where Can You Get It Done?

What is The Link Between Coronavirus and BCG?

Researchers found that countries such as Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States without BCG vaccination in their immunisation programme, have been more severely affected by the novel coronavirus as compared to countries with long-standing BCG policies. Although BCG is administered to protect against TB, the vaccine has some general effects on the immune system, which can potentially boost antiviral responses.

Is the BCG Vaccine Proven to Protect Against the Novel Coronavirus?

Although a few trials have been underway to test the effect of BCG vaccination, we cannot expect the results to be out before several months. As of now, there is no evidence on the efficacy of BCG vaccination against COVID-19 virus. In the absence of proof, WHO does not recommend BCG vaccination for the prevention of COVID-19. COVID-19 Vaccine Human Trials at Oxford University from Thursday, Says UK Health Secretary.

How Long Do We Have to Wait for The Novel Coronavirus Vaccine?

Vaccines can take months to develop. A COVID-19 vaccine could be ready as early as September, but the trials may take a lot more time.

Scientists are leaving no stone unturned to shorten each phase of development to the minimum. Vaccine For Coronavirus Likely to be Available by September, Says Oxford Expert Sarah Gilbert.

Till we have a vaccine and till the virus completely dies down, it is essential to maintain social distancing norms and all the hygiene habits like washing hands and sneezing on the elbow should be religiously practised.