Coronavirus Antibody Test: How Accurate Are The COVID-19 Rapid Antibody Tests and Where Can You Get It Done?

We are now months into the COVID-19 pandemic, and there is a lot of new development and research aroind the novel coronavirus test kits. If you have the symptoms of the virus, your doctor will probably recommend rapid tests which include a swab test, a nasal aspirate, a tracheal aspirate and a sputum test. You may also be advised a blood test to detect the novel coronavirus. However, now the spotlight is in a different kind of analysis known as the antibody test. Is the new antibody test as accurate as the RT-PCR analysis? Here's all you need to know about it.

What is the COVID-19 Antibody Test?

The new antibody test looks for antibodies in your body to indicate if you have the COVID-19 virus. Knowing whether you have the antibodies will also help identify if you have potentially developed the immunity and if you can go back to your normal life.

How Long Do the Antibodies Stay in Your Body?

When you first fall sick, the igM antibodies are produced in your body, the igG antibodies provide longer-term immunity, and the igA antibodies are ones that live in the mucosal membranes. You develop the antibodies within a week or 20 days of getting infected, so testing too early can give you a false negative result. Those without the antibodies might be susceptible to infection and may need a vaccine.

How Accurate are The Antibody Tests?

While the antibody test should be much more available than the coronavirus diagnostic tests, we are not there yet. Case in point: many countries have ordered different antibody kits that did not work. It could be that the tests are not specific enough to the new COVID-19. Instead, they may pick up a signal from antibodies produced in response to infections from coronaviruses. What's worrying is that the false-negative results could lull you into believing that you are infection-free.

Where to Get the Antibody Test Done?

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has allowed rapid antibody tests for COVID-19 in India. They would be out in highly contaminated areas on people showing symptoms. These tests relatively cheap as compared to the RT-PCR analysis. The government has offered to do the test free of charge.

Does Having Antibodies Mean You Have the Immunity?

If you have the antibodies, it could be a sign that you have mounted an immune response from the virus. While more research needs to be done on the immunity against the virus, the immune response may offer some short-term protection.

If you have recovered and tested clear of the virus, do not change your behaviour. Practice social distancing wear a face mask in public, and try to do whatever you can to boost your immunity.