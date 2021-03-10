World Kidney Day is celebrated every year on March 12 worldwide. In India, two lakh people get Kidney Disease every year. It is difficult to catch this disease in the initial stage because major symptoms arise only after both kidneys are 60 percent defective. Many people wonder why World Kidney Day is celebrated. Well, 'World Kidney Day' is celebrated on the second Thursday of March to prevent kidney diseases and spread awareness of the number of people affected by kidney disease worldwide. Kidney diseases prevention requires regular screening and lifestyle changes. But awareness is important. Here's everything you need to know about World Kidney Day 2021 Date, Theme & Significance.

World Kidney History

World Kidney Day started in the year 2006, which aims to make people aware of kidney-related problems and treatment. The number of kidney disease patients in India is increasing continuously. Kidney diseases can kill people, in such a situation, people are made aware of World Kidney Day to fight it.

World Kidney Day Theme & Significance

This year, the theme of World Kidney Day is “Living Well with Kidney Disease”. The biggest reason behind celebrating this day is to bring awareness, but World Kidney Day to raise awareness about the importance of our kidney to our overall health and reduce the impact of kidney disease and related health problems around the world is celebrated.

Early Symptoms of Kidney Disease include frequent vomiting, loss of appetite, fatigue and poor feeling, decreased urination, itching, sleepiness, and muscle strain. Many people wonder about the common causes of kidney diseases. Well, if you take a look at them, they are all preventable. Some of the reasons for kidney diseases are consumption of more alcohol, overeating meat, lack of water, high salt, excessive use of analgesics, excessive smoking and drinking, and less urination.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2021 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).