World Oral Health Day 2020: Date, Theme, Significance of the Day Dedicated to Spread Awareness About Oral Health

Oral hygiene (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Happy World Oral Health Day 2020, people: If there would have been an award for the most underestimated care that we give to ourselves, it would have surely been won by oral care. The World Oral Health Day aims to promote awareness about the oral health care we need to give ourselves, and how significant it is in the long run. There’s a lot to know when it comes to World Oral Health Day. If you are looking for information about World Oral Health Day 2020 – its date, significance, and much more, then you have arrived at the right place. National Dentist's Day 2020: Date And Significance of the Day That Honours Doctors Who Take Care of Oral Healthcare.

When will the World Oral Health Day 2020 be celebrated?

The World Oral Health Day is a global event which is observed on March 20 annually. The first instance of this international event took place in 2013, and it was organised by the FDI World Dental Federation.

What is the Theme of World Oral Health Day 2020?

Every year, World Oral Health Day has an official theme. On World Oral Health Day 2020, the official theme of the event is “Say Ahh: Unite for Mouth Health”. In 2019, the theme was “Say Ahh: Act for Mouth Health”.

What is the Significance of World Oral Health Day?

Our mouth is an amazing thing. It helps us to speak, eat, and even smile. It does a lot for us. The World Oral Health Day aims to look after your oral health and inspire your friends, family, relatives and others to do the same. No matter what our age is, taking good care of our oral health should be one of our top priorities. And not just because our mouth helps us look and eat good, but because it also connects with our body.

Over millions of people suffer some kind of oral disease is it tooth decay, gum disease, cavities, bad breath, etc. We have been hearing since our childhood that we should brush our teeth twice a day, and also make a visit to a dentist every six months – but how many of us follow it?

It is very important to look after our mouth, and when it matters the most, and not when it gets too late. The observance of World Oral Health Day is a year-long campaign which aims to raise awareness against the required oral health care and hygiene.

There are seminars, free-consultation programmes, workshops etc. that are organised across the world. Children in schools and other educational institutions are given advice and suggestions on how they should look after their teeth in a better manner.

As March 20 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very “Happy World Oral Health Day 2020”, and hope you do pay attention to your oral health care, and soon.