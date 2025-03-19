March 20, 2025, Special Days: March 20, 2025, is a day filled with significant global and cultural observances. It marks the Spring Equinox or Vernal Equinox, symbolising the official arrival of spring in the Northern Hemisphere, a time of renewal and balance. The day is also celebrated as International Day of Happiness, promoting well-being and positivity worldwide. Nature lovers observe World Sparrow Day to raise awareness about the declining sparrow population, while World Frog Day highlights the importance of amphibian conservation. Food enthusiasts can indulge in National Macaron Day in the United States and National Ravioli Day, celebrating these beloved culinary treats. In India, World Pakhala Divas or World Pakhala Day is celebrated, honouring the traditional Odia dish Pakhala Bhata, a fermented rice dish enjoyed for its cooling and digestive benefits, especially in the hot summer months. Meanwhile, French Language Day honours the richness of the French language and its global influence.

The day is also associated with intriguing themes such as Alien Abduction Day, a fun and mysterious observance for sci-fi enthusiasts. Additionally, International Astrology Day is recognised by astrology enthusiasts as a key date in celestial studies. Other important awareness events include World Oral Health Day, advocating for better dental care, and World Head Injury Awareness Day, emphasising the importance of brain health and safety. These diverse celebrations make March 20 a day of joy, cultural appreciation, and awareness across various aspects of life. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on March 20, 2025 (Thursday)

Spring Equinox or Vernal Equinox Spring Begins World Pakhala Divas / World Pakhala Day World Frog Day World Oral Health Day World Head Injury Awareness Day World Sparrow Day World Storytelling Day Alien Abduction Day International Astrology Day International Astrology Day French Language Day Hufflepuff Pride Day International Day of Happiness National Macaron Day in the United States National Native HIV/AIDS Awareness Day National Proposal Day National Ravioli Day World Behavior Analysis Day World Flour Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on March 20, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:42 am on Thursday, 20 March 2025 (IST)

6:42 am on Thursday, 20 March 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:49 pm on Thursday, 20 March 2025 (IST)

Famous March 20 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Alka Yagnik Spike Lee William Hurt (20 March 1950 - 13 March 2022) Carl Reiner (20 March 1922 - 29 June 2020) Holly Hunter Michael Rapaport Fred Rogers (20 March 1928 - 27 February 2003) Chester Bennington (20 March 1976 - 20 July 2017) Ruby Rose Fernando Torres Sting (wrestler) Gayatri Joshi Savitri Jindal Ganesh Venkatraman Madan Lal Tamim Iqbal Sloane Stephens Anand Amritraj Nicola Kuhn Marcos Rojo

Death Anniversaries on March 20

Indian author and lawyer Khushwant Singh died on 20 March 2014 (age 99 years)

