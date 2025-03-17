World Oral Health Day is observed annually on March 20 to raise awareness about the importance of oral hygiene and dental care in maintaining overall health. World Oral Health Day launches a year-long campaign dedicated to raising global awareness of the issues around oral health so that governments, health associations and the general public can work together to achieve healthier mouths and happier lives. World Oral Health Day 2025 falls on Thursday, March 20. This day is organized by the FDI World Dental Federation. World Oral Health Day: Five Easy Ways To Maintain Oral Health and Hygiene.

The date of World Oral Health Day i.e. March 20, symbolises a healthy adult's 32 teeth and a child's 20 primary teeth (3/20). World Oral Health Day involves campaigns by national dental associations from around the world with activities in over 130 countries. In this article, let's know more about World Oral Health Day 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event.

World Oral Health Day 2025 Date

World Oral Health Day 2025 falls on Thursday, March 20.

World Oral Health Day 2025 Theme

For World Oral Health Day 2025, the theme is "A Happy Mouth is... A Happy Mind," emphasising the crucial link between oral health and mental well-being.

World Oral Health Day History

World Oral Health Day is an initiative of FDI World Dental Federation; an organisation that brings together the world of dentistry with the aim of achieving optimal oral health for all. World Oral Health Day was launched on March 20, 2013 by FDI World Dental Federation. The day also marks the launch of a year-long campaign to raise awareness of oral health and prevention of oral diseases.

World Oral Health Day Significance

Oral diseases are a major health concern for many countries and negatively impact people throughout their lives. Oral diseases lead to pain and discomfort, social isolation and loss of self-confidence, and they are often linked to other serious health issues. World Oral Health Day aims to empower people with the knowledge, tools and confidence to secure good oral health. The global campaign emphasises the prevention of oral diseases, the significance of regular dental check-ups, and the link between oral health and general well-being.

