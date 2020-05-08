World Ovarian Cancer Day 2020: From Appetite loss to Painful Sex, Signs of Ovarian Cancer That Are Very Easy To Miss

Ovaries (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Ovarian cancer is one of the most common cancers in women with about almost 20k women diagnosed ovarian cancer, every year. On May 8 annually, World Ovarian Cancer Day is observed. The day is dedicated to the people who are living with ovarian cancer and their battle with the fatal disease. People from all around the world join hands to raise awareness about ovarian cancer

Early detection of ovarian cancer is the key to fight the disease. It is said that Ovarian cancer may be one of the most challenging cancers to detect. This is because the ovaries are extremely small and are located deep in the abdomen. The positioning of the organ makes it even more difficult for any kinds of growth in the ovaries to appear.

The National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) says that only around 19 percent of ovarian cancer is diagnosed in the early stages and it's better important to keep in mind the symptoms most associated with ovarian cancer. Take a look at some of them. Take s look at some of the common ovarian cancer symptoms that can develop during the early or later stage of ovarian cancer.

Unexplained pain in the stomach or lower abdomen bloating pelvic pain or cramps lack of appetite upset stomach Frequent urination along with lower back pain nausea unexplained Fatigue back pain constipation abdominal swelling Irregular or painful menses painful sex weight loss

These symptoms can easily be missed by most people and understood to be very normal occurrences however, it is important to remember that if any of these symptoms are prevalent for long, you must vist an expert and get yourself checked. These symptoms can also be an indication for some other health condition or maybe nothing at all. But it is important to always talk to your doctor about anything unusual you feel in your body. An ovarian tumor could grow unnoticed for at least 10 years to a size of 25.36 millimeters. People often tend to develop major symptoms in the later stages of the condition. When the ovarian can cancer growth becomes big enough to pressure on the bladder, uterus, and rectum, the signs become more apparent.