May 8, 2025, Special Days: May 8, 2025, is marked by a range of significant observances, from historical remembrances to lighter celebrations. It commemorates Victory in Europe (VE) Day, marking the end of World War II in Europe, and is observed as World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day to honour humanitarian efforts globally. In South Korea, Parents' Day is celebrated, while in the U.S., it's a day for National Coconut Cream Pie Day. Additionally, Mohini Ekadashi Vrat is observed by Hindus as a day dedicated to fasting and spiritual reflection. World Ovarian Cancer Day, observed on May 8, raises awareness about ovarian cancer, its symptoms, and the importance of early detection. World Thalassaemia Day, also observed on May 8, aims to raise awareness about thalassaemia, its impact, and the importance of prevention and treatment. This date serves as a blend of reflection and celebration across cultures and causes. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on May 8, 2025 (Thursday)

Mohini Ekadashi Vrat World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day Time of Remembrance and Reconciliation for Those Who Lost Their Lives during the Second World War (May 8-9) Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) Parents' Day in South Korea World Ovarian Cancer Day World Thalassaemia Day Free Trade Day in the United States National Amyloidosis Day National Coconut Cream Pie Day National Student Nurses Day White Lotus Day No Socks Day World Donkey Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on May 8, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:06 am on Thursday, 8 May 2025 (IST)

6:06 am on Thursday, 8 May 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 7:03 pm on Thursday, 8 May 2025 (IST)

Famous May 8 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Pat Cummins R. Sreejesh 6ix9ine Harry S. Truman (May 8, 1884 – December 26, 1972) David Attenborough Enrique Iglesias Don Rickles (May 8, 1926 – April 6, 2017) Melissa Gilbert Stephen Amell Trisha Paytas Olivia Culpo Kemba Walker Chinmayananda Saraswati (8 May 1916 – 3 August 1993) Iswarya Menon Remo Fernandes Michael Bevan

