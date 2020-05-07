World Ovarian Cancer Day 2020: From Excess Body Weight to Old Age, Factors That Could Increase the Risk of This Deadly Cancer in Women!

Ovaries (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cause of death in women. The cancer originates in the ovaries and can easily go undetected. If diagnosed in the early stages and when the tumour is confined to the ovary, the cancer can best treat successfully. But what causes ovarian cancer? While the exact cause of this cancer is still unknown, there are a few things which could lead to this deadly condition. From genetic mutation to excess body weight, here is the list of the triggers.

Excess Body Weight

Women who are overweight have fatty tissues in their system. These fatty tissues generate more hormones like oestrogen which can be potentially harmful. The excess production of oestrgoen in older women especially those who have hit menopause can put them at the risk of developing this deadly disease. Ovarain Cancer Can be Detected Two Years Before Diagnosis Thanks to New Blood Test.

Old Age

The longer you live, the more will the cells multiply and the higher will be the risk of genetic mutation. This in turn, can result in ovarian cancer. This cancer is particularly common in women aged 63 or above. When you are young, your body has the ability to repair these genetic mutations reducing the risk of developing this type of cancer. PTSD Linked to Increased Risk of Ovarian Cancer.

Inherited Genetic Mutation

Inheriting genetic mutation at birth from your parents can increase the risk of developing ovarian cancer by many folds. Genetic mutation typically carries BRCA1, BRCA2 and Lynch syndrome. While women with BRCA1 mutation have 44% chances of developing the disease, those with BRCA2 mutation have 17% chances of developing the disease. Women with Lynch syndrome are at 6-8% risk of suffering from ovarian cancer. These mutations also make one susceptible of developing pancreatic, prostate, and skin cancers.

Family History

If anyone in your family has suffered from the ovarian cancer, you could be at a high risk too! Therefore, inherited genetic mutation alone may not be enough to shield you against the disease. Risk of Ovarian Cancer Lowers in Women Who Breastfeed Their Babies.

Note that while most cases of ovarian cancer are benign some of them may be malignant spreading the disease to other parts of the body.