World Water Day is observed annually by the United Nations to highlight the importance of water. And just like every year, World Water Day 2022 is celebrated on March 22. It intends to inspire people worldwide to learn more about water-related issues and take action to make a difference. This year's theme for World Water Day is 'Groundwater, making the invisible, visible.' As you celebrate World Water Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated five health benefits of drinking water. World Water Day 2022 Date and Theme: Know Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness About the Importance of Fresh Water.

Regulates Body Temperature

Sweat is nothing but water stored in the middle layers of skin that comes to the skin's surface once the body heats up. It cools the body as it evaporates.

Detoxifies The Body

We have seen many people preparing detox drinks, but all of those main content remains water. Drinking water is the best way to detoxify the body. Water is needed in the process of sweating and the removal of urine and feces.

Prevents Kidney Damage

Consuming less water can lead to kidney stones and further cause infections. Therefore, to stay away from kidney stones, drinking a lot of water is necessary.

Lubricates The Joints

Cartilage in the joints and the disks of the spine contains 80 percent water. Elongated dehydration can reduce the shock-absorbing ability, thus leading to joint pains.

Keep Skin Healthy and Glowing

A well-hydrated skin is visible from a distance. Dehydration can lead to early wrinkles on the skin and make the skin vulnerable to skin disorders.

About 60 percent of the human body is made up of water. Therefore it is crucial to stay hydrated to keep the body away from any disorders. As you celebrate World Water Day 2022, you must consider the above-mentioned health benefits of consuming water and pledge to have as much water as you can every day. Wishing everyone Happy World Water Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2022 07:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).