World Water Day is an annual observance that will be marked on Tuesday, 22 March 2022. The day is celebrated globally and was firstly adopted by the UN General Assembly conference on Environmental and Development in Rio De Janeiro in 1992. As per the data mentioned on the official website of the United Nations, World Water Day raises awareness about the 2.2 billion people who are still living without access to safe water. That's why it's important to promote and spread awareness about the significance of freshwater resources among people. From cleaning utensils to producing electricity, the element plays a very important role in every field. Thenceforth, Water Day focuses on building a nation that has a sufficient amount of safe and freshwater for each and every individual despite their economic background. World Water Day Quotes: Inspirational Words and Slogans to Raise Awareness on Importance of Water.

World Water Day Theme And Significance

This year's theme for World Water Day is ‘Groundwater: Making The Invisible Visible’ which is proposed by IGRAC. It will be presented at the opening session of the 9th World Water Forum in Dakar, Senegal on 21st March 2022. The main focus area of the day is to take action for resolving water-related crises in support of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 which says water and sanitation for all by 2030. Each year on World Water Day, a new World Water Development Report is released, to provide decision-makers with tools and ideas to formulate and implement sustainable water policies. This report is coordinated by UNESCO’s World Water Development Programme (WWAP) on behalf of UN-Water.

Water pollution and contamination of groundwater are now affecting the life and livelihood of billions of people. This year the ultimate aim is to implement necessary ideas that will protect the groundwater. As, groundwater supplies a large proportion of the water we use for drinking, sanitation, food production, and industrial processes. Facts state that "almost all of the liquid freshwater in the world is groundwater". Therefore, it is the need of the hour to save the groundwater from pollutants and toxic substances. Furthermore, it is also critically important to the healthy functioning of ecosystems, such as wetlands and rivers. You can observe World Water Day by limiting the extraction of groundwater from pumps and wells and taking measures like building rainwater harvesting systems that will increase the groundwater level.

