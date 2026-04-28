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Lifestyle LIFESTYLE How I Layered Kimirica’s Around The World Collection for a Long-Lasting Fragrance Experience There was a time when my bathroom shelf looked overflowing and always a little messy.

There was a time when my bathroom shelf looked overflowing and always a little messy. Body washes, lotions, and a perfume mist or two that I was convinced would become my everyday signature. All those products created more clutter than calm, and it was becoming difficult to truly enjoy a relaxing self-care ritual. Yet somehow, I continued buying new products, hoping the next one would finally feel right. Something that would last longer than a few hours and leave a subtle impression.

Discovering Kimirica Around the World Collection

On a regular working day, one of my colleagues walked into the office, and almost instantly, I noticed her fragrance. Not overpowering, but impossible to ignore. I turned to her and said exactly what anyone would say, "you smell so good, what long-lasting perfume are you wearing?" She smiled and explained that it was not just one product, but the best perfume layering combinations. She was using the Kimirica Around the World Collection as a complete routine. A body wash, a lotion, and a mist, all layered together.

I am currently using their Madagascar Vanilla option due to its comforting, gourmand inspired notes of vanilla & coconut. And, what makes this my go to choice is its hydration-first formula that locks in moisture with hyaluronic acid and natural extracts, while making me smell irresistible all day long. That short conversation stayed with me for the rest of the day.

Visiting the Kimirica Store

A few days later, while spending an afternoon at Phoenix Citadel in Indore, I found myself walking into the Kimirica store. Everything looked beautifully displayed, and I felt curious to explore each collection more closely.

That is when I noticed the Around The World Collection that my colleague had mentioned. The idea of choosing fragrances inspired by exotic destinations and scented journeys immediately made me smile. One variant, in particular, stood out to me. Miami Nights. The fragrance felt fruity and vibrant from the very first moment, with its playful notes of plum and violet, and it instantly felt different from the usual products I had been using at home.

What made the decision even easier was the formula behind it. Miami Nights is enriched with ingredients like niacinamide, pomegranate extract, and liquorice root extract, which are known to help clarify skin texture and support clearer, healthier-looking skin. It felt reassuring to know that the product was not just about fragrance, but also about skincare benefits. Earlier, I often used one product purely for fragrance and another for skin concerns. This was the first time I felt like I could get function, formula, and fragrance together in one routine. That combination is what made the experience feel complete.

What further enhanced the store experience was the complementary hand massage. The Love Story Hand Cream smelled beautiful with its romantic notes of jasmine and gardenia, while feeling instantly nourishing on my hands with the richness of natural butters. I ended up adding it to my cart alongside the Miami Nights Clarifying Body Wash, Clarifying Body Lotion, and Perfume Body Mist.

A 3 Step Ritual that feels Effortless

The very next day, I put away the extra products to make space for my new ritual with my newly bought Kimirica products. I started with the Miami Nights Clarifying Body Wash, where its rich, creamy sulfate free formula wrapped me in an immersive fragrance. Its clarifying formula gave me a deep cleanse without stripping away the skin’s natural moisture. I could feel my skin become smooth and healthy just after the first wash. (sulfate free)

After the shower, I applied the Miami Nights Clarifying Body Lotion, and it instantly enhanced the fragrance trail, helping lock in the scent. And then came the final perfume layering, the Miami Nights Perfume Body Mist. I was very excited to use it, since it’s made from Organic Sugarcane Alcohol, making the choice even more intentional. So I went ahead, and I spritzed it on my wrist. I could not believe my senses, it just smelled so divine.

Why Scent Layering Makes a Noticeable Difference

What stood out most was how the fragrance behaved over time. It did not fade quickly, and it did not feel overwhelming either. Instead, it evolved gently throughout the day, becoming softer and warmer as the hours passed. What surprised me most was how easy the routine felt once I started following it. Since then, my routine has felt more intentional, and the results have been noticeably better. The fragrance lasts longer, my skin tone feels even and clearer, and the overall experience is so relaxing.

Gifting A Meaning Ritual

A thoughtful idea is always meant to be shared, or perhaps even better, gifted. Since I know my sister loves fragrances just as much as I do, and her birthday is coming up next week, I immediately went to the Kimirica website and ordered the Pink Caribbean Clouds range from the Around The World Collection. She has been wanting to try a refreshing, uplifting scent for a long time, so this felt like the perfect choice. What made the decision even easier was the formula behind the range. With plant-based AHAs and nourishing butters, it is designed to support a healthy and smooth skin barrier. It felt like a gift that was not only indulgent but also thoughtful and practical.

I also have to admit, there is a small personal joy in this gift. I know I will get to experience the range too when I visit her over the weekends, and that makes the gesture feel even more special for the both of us. Another thing I am quietly looking forward to is visiting the Kimirica store again.

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