The goal of any business is to achieve growth; however, it is not as easy as it sounds. There are different factors to be considered to achieve growth. With the stiff competition in the market, it is essential to develop strategies that will place you ahead of the game and ensure a broader audience reach.

Sterling Lewis is a promoter and digital marketer helping business owners grow their businesses and increase their revenue through his unique strategies. Skilled and experienced in online advertisements, website design, graphic design, Facebook management and coaching, Sterling has marked and solidified his place in the industry.

A top marketing guru, Sterling has helped over 250 businesses and brands scale their business to six and even figures through Facebook and Instagram ads. He was also given a reward for being among the top ten advertisers on Facebook. Among the many benefits of online advertisements is that it is fast and expands your audience giving you a global reach.

The most effective online advertisements capture the attention of the audience and prompt them to respond. Additionally, the ads should be informative and create a memorable experience that will lead the audience to want to know more about the product.

With Facebook and Instagram ads, Sterling’s primary focus is on the target audience. One of the importance of audience targeting is that it increases the chances of reaching consumers interested in your product or service, explains Sterling. With the different strategies, Sterling says it all narrows down to the goal of the advertisement. Once you understand what the advertisement intends to promote, you can develop a strategy that fits the purpose. To help people learn more about Facebook and Instagram ads and how to create an ad that drives sales successfully, Sterling is looking to launch a course.

As one of the biggest nightlife promoters in Houston, Sterling has also helped restaurants and nightclubs grow their business by partnering with the best talent buyers to bring some of the best talents. With his large following on Instagram, Sterling is able to drive a huge crowd by promoting the events on his social media platforms.

The secret to creating a good business is partnering with the best. Different people have different tastes in music. As a promoter, you have to adapt your ads to the event and work on bookings that will appeal to the specific audience, says Sterling.

Through determination, consistency, and hard work, Sterling Lewis has grown his brand to one of Houston's biggest promotion and marketing brands. Even though his path has not always been smooth, he remains focused on his dreams. Combined with his skills as a digital marketer, Sterling is helping restaurants and nightclubs increase their sales through his practical promoting skills and strategies.

As he continues to grow, Sterling is looking forward to working with more prominent brands in the industry.