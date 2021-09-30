With the endless opportunities the world of Influencers has created, individuals alike were bound to find unique ways to translate this tremendous opportunity into a means by which to grow their brands. Social media has opened many doors for individuals to help them create an audience and make the most of their followings. One of the unique influencers is Karabo Mokgoko, a South African influencer who has already taken it upon herself to use this style of digital marketing and branding to her advantage. She has worked with prestigious brands and gets people talking, one of the highest paid but her followers don’t know how she looks.

Mokgoko shared , “It was accidental, there was no such thing as an influencer to inspire, it started with our generation. I became a blogger and blogger became a thing of the past because people don’t like reading anymore, so we moved onto social media.” She is the 4th most influential according to Brandwatch and she has worked with big brands such as FIFA and Coca Cola. Mokgoko has been able to quickly establish herself as one of the premier digital brand-builders in South Africa. As a digital brand-builder, she has helped everyone from startups, to high-level executives, to public companies, to celebrities, and more, grow and strengthen their digital presence.

While many traditional influencers focus on photos and videos to funnel traffic to their desired audience, Mokgoko has taken a different approach. She says, “I don’t post pictures of myself on social media, I don’t depend on my looks to get followers but rather my words. I want everyone to be able to relate to me.”

After establishing herself in the social media world, Mokgoko decided to branch out into other mediums in order to strengthen her repertoire as a brander. She now helps companies and individuals establish themselves online in a multitude of ways. Mokgoko has garnered every resource necessary to build the public profiles of her clientele. In regards to the impact the media plays in a brand’s success, she said, “The media influences the people. If you can control the narrative of the media, the people will follow. Making social media marketing the most important form of marketing and getting brands to invest more into influencer marketing.”

Karabo Mokgoko’s official website (karabomokgoko.co.za) is about lifestyle; focuses more on events, technology, fashion trends, beauty, photography, product features, food, music, tv shows and movies aspects. With more than 8 years in the industry, her experience has made her the success she is today while giving her the recognition of a Social Media Guru & one of Africa’s biggest Brand influencers.

She also teaches young kids this as an option for a career. As the digital climate continues to evolve it is clear that it will require initiative and hard work from those who wish to stay on top. One thing is for sure, however the space changes, it is certain that Karabo Mokgoko will be there, leading the charge.